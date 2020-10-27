Medallia Announces Medallia Closed Loop Service for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Medallia’s customers can improve contact center agent performance and retention, increase and protect revenue and prioritize investments based on feedback

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia (MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced it has launched Medallia Closed Loop Service for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to improve the customer experience and enhance their contact center by closing the loop on customer service interactions.

Integrated with the Salesforce Platform, Medallia Closed Loop Service for Salesforce, available today on AppExchange, automatically triggers requests for customer feedback in Medallia based on certain events in Salesforce, enabling service teams to listen, analyze and act on that feedback in real-time and close the loop with each customer.

“With Medallia Closed Loop Service for Salesforce, we combine the power of Medallia and Salesforce Service Cloud to ensure that service center representatives understand each customer’s needs in real-time and can exceed them in order to drive higher customer loyalty, and improve business outcomes,” said Steve Vierra, SVP of Channels, Alliances, and Global Partnerships, Medallia. “In addition, this integration enables service teams to build high-performing teams by using real-time feedback and benchmarks to manage performance.”

The new product is the second of Medallia’s offerings on the AppExchange, joining Medallia Sales & Service Experience for Salesforce.

“Medallia Closed Loop Service for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by enabling companies to follow-up with customers and close the loop with every interaction,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

