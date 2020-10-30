NEC Supports INTERPOL’s Virtual Cybercrime Investigation Training

TOKYO, Oct 30, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and Cyber Defense Institute, Inc., an NEC Group company, today announced their support for the INTERPOL Digital Security Challenge (DSC), a virtual cybercrime investigation event that took place from October 12 to 16. During the event, cybercrime investigation officers and experts in digital forensics from 50 countries came together to tackle a complex cybercrime scenario by exchanging knowledge and expertise.

The DSC aims to improve the cybercrime investigation capabilities of the police forces in INTERPOL member states. This was the fourth time that the event was held, following its establishment in 2016, and 100 individuals representing 50 countries from all over the world attended online.

Support for this event was based on a long-standing partnership between NEC and INTERPOL in the area of cybersecurity.

This year, NEC and Cyber Defense Institute developed exercise scenarios, data for malware transmission terminals, and data for analysis. This was in addition to the provision of analytical environments for exercises, and operational support throughout the exercises.

The event also addressed concerns related to new technology themes, such as forensic surveys of drones, and the analysis of file-less malware.

The NEC Group globally promotes its “Solutions for Society” as part of supporting the social values of safety, security, efficiency, and equality. Going forward, NEC will continue to contribute to the improvement of cybercrime investigation capabilities throughout the world with the provision of more sophisticated environments for cybercrime surveillance and exercises.

About Cyber Defense Institute, Inc.

Cyber Defense Institute is a team of top notch engineers that have come together on a mission to protect the safety of cyber space. All members of Cyber Defense Institute face the threats of cyber space in the front line with high ethical standards and a strong sense of social contribution. For more information, visit Cyber Defense Institute at https://www.cyberdefense.jp/en.html.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

