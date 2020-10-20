Paradox Grows Executive Team, Adding DLA Piper Partner Stephanie King as Chief Legal Officer and Chief of Staff

A rising star in the Arizona legal community, King previously served as a Corporate and Securities Partner at DLA Piper.





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#talentacquisition–Paradox, the conversational AI platform helping talent acquisition teams at organizations like McDonald’s, CVS Health, and Unilever create the most candidate-centric hiring experiences on earth, announced today the hiring of Stephanie King as Chief Legal Officer and Chief of Staff.

King joins Paradox from DLA Piper, one of the largest business law firms in the world. There, she served as a corporate and securities partner, leading more than $1 billion in strategic transactions and the firm’s Phoenix-based emerging growth and venture capital practice. At Paradox, she’ll focus on corporate development, with an emphasis on acquisitions and the company’s continued international expansion; direct the company’s global legal operations; and serve as a strategic partner to the CEO on special projects.

“I’ve had the good fortune of knowing Stephanie for a number of years, so I’ve witnessed first-hand her incredible attention to detail and keen ability to assess strategic investments and partnerships,” said Paradox founder and CEO Aaron Matos. “It’s rare to find someone with her level of skill in corporate transactions coupled with her comprehensive experience helping high-growth clients like Paradox navigate their rapid international expansion. We’re thrilled to add her to the team.”

During her career at DLA Piper, King led hundreds of strategic transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, and other financing transactions. She also brings extensive experience managing all aspects of organizations’ legal representation, advising on a wide variety of legal issues and serving as outside general counsel to dozens of growth-stage technology companies across the country.

Recently, the respected research firm Chambers & Partners recognized her in Chambers USA as an “Up and Coming” lawyer and previously recognized her as an “Associate to Watch” for her “burgeoning practice in the Arizona corporate market.”

“I have so much respect for the work Aaron and his team have done to build one of the fastest growing technology companies in the country,” King said. “I’ve had the incredible fortune of observing that growth from the beginning and can’t wait to contribute to an organization that’s revolutionizing how global companies build extraordinary teams.”

King joins a roster of native Arizonans on the Paradox executive team — including Matos, who founded Jobing.com before launching Paradox in 2016; Paradox COO Marc Chesley, who was previously CTO and Head of Product at Chandler, Ariz.-based Infusionsoft; and Paradox CFO Ross Grainger, who helped grow WebPT into one of Phoenix’s most successful software startups. King is a long-time Arizona resident herself — with both undergraduate and juris doctorate degrees from Arizona State University.

“I’ve always said that one of our goals is to build Arizona’s next great software company,” Matos said. “A big component of that is to recruit the absolute best talent we can find in Arizona. We’ve assembled an amazing team already, and Stephanie will help take it to another level.”

