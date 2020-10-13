Prime Day Furniture Deals (2020): Top Early Sofa, Rug & Patio Furniture, Desk & Office Chair Savings Rounded Up by Spending Lab
Compare the top early furniture deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including all the latest deals on sectional sofas, desks & ergonomic office chairs, patio furniture, rugs, and more
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a comparison of all the top early furniture deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including sales on Devoko patio furniture, reclining sofas, carpets and rugs, and office chairs and desks for your home office. View the latest deals in the list below.
Best sofa deals:
- Save up to $520 on couches and sofas at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the latest deals on sectional sofas, convertibles, recliners and loveseats
- Save $168 on the Amazon Brand – Stone & Beam Bradbury Chesterfield Tufted Sofa Couch at Amazon – solid and engineered hardwoods, polyester/nylon fabric, extra wide seating capacity
- Save 56% on the Wingback Recliner Chair at Amazon – leather single modern sofa, home theater seating for living room, durable & easy to clean
- Save $520 on the Safavieh Home Collection Settee at Amazon – eucalyptus and rubber wood, and iron and upholstered in a polyester fabric
- Save 37% on the Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon at Amazon – Classic vintage design in velvet upholstery with button-tufted arms and back and wooden legs
- Save $150 on the HONBAY Reversible Sectional Sofa/Couch for Living Room at Amazon – fashionable appearance, multi-function L-shaped sofa w/ storage bag and storage ottoman
Best desk deals:
- Save up to 57% on a wide range of desks – click the link for the latest deals on computer desks, writing desks, standing desks & office desks
- Save $376 on the Monarch Specialties Computer Desk at Amazon – contemporary design, durable, ample work surface, multiple drawers
- Save 50% on the Coleshome Reversible L-Shaped Home Office Desk at Amazon – computer desk with large monitor stand, PC table workstation
- Save 57% on the Flash Furniture Sit to Stand Mobile Laptop Computer Desk at Amazon – half-moon shaped black laminate top with pneumatic height adjustable frame
- Save 47% on the Coleshome Modern Sturdy Office Desk Study Writing Desk at Amazon – with metal legs and adjustable leg pads, easy to assemble
- Save $141 on the SHW Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk at Amazon – electric lift system, 4 memory preset options for easy adjustment
Best office chair deals:
- Save up to 55% on office chairs at the Amazon Prime Day sale – save on a wide range of ergonomic home office chairs with armrests, adjustable heights and lumbar support
- Save 55% on the Modway Articulate Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair at Amazon – breathable mesh back, passive lumbar support, padded and contoured 6” thick mesh seat cushion
- Save $140 on the Steelcase Leap Chair at Amazon – Live Back technology, arms telescope in and out, move forward and back, pivot and adjust up and down
- Save 46% on the Flash Furniture High Back Executive Ergonomic Office Chair at Amazon – ventilated curved back provides lumbar support and breathability
- Save $100 on the Flash Furniture Mid-Back Office Chair at Amazon – swivel chair with mid-back black mesh and LeatherSoft seat for home office and desk
Best rug deals:
- Save up to 78% on a wide range of rugs – save on Moroccan area rugs, cozy shag rugs & boho chic vintage rugs
- Save $568 on the Safavieh Monaco Collection Boho Chic Area Rug at Amazon – vintage distressed design with a stunning oversized medallion
- Save 51% on the nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug at Amazon – stylish and versatile, this Moroccan-inspired rug adds the right amount of chic to any space
- Save 69% on the Artistic Weavers Odelia Updated Traditional Rug at Amazon – machine woven with polypropylene fibers, features a gorgeous updated traditional design for a timeless look
- Save 56% on the Artistic Weavers Desta Area Rug at Amazon – stylish and versatile, updated traditional style, great for homes with children or pets
Best patio furniture & hot tub deals:
- Save up to 58% on patio furniture – check the latest deals on patio furniture sets, porch chairs & outdoor dining
- Save $522 on the Safavieh Home Collection Hailey Outdoor Acacia Patio Set at Amazon – 4-piece patio set, features two arm chairs, a love seat and a coffee table
- Save $300 on the Hanover Traditions 9-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set at Amazon – cast aluminum set with (8) swivel dining chairs, (8) seat cushions, and an extra-long dining table
- Save $415 on the Intex Greywood Deluxe 4-Person Inflatable Spa Hot Tub at Amazon – with multi-color LED light and bubble jets, wireless touch button control panel
- Save $250 on the Coleman SaluSpa 4-Person Inflatable Outdoor Hot Tub at Amazon – portable hot tub that heats up quickly to a soothing 104 degrees with 114 surrounding air jets
Best TV stand deals:
- Save $363 on the Leick Bella Maison Two Door Corner TV Stand at Amazon – made with hardwood, with adjustable shelves and cabinets, and can support TVs up to 52”
- Save $224 on the Walker Edison Furniture Company TV Stand at Amazon – farmhouse barnwood TV stand for TV’s up to 64 inches & comes with adjustable shelves
- Save $220 on the Walker Edison WE Furniture TV Stand at Amazon – 58” in length and gives a charming country feel with plenty of storage space for electronics and décor
- Save 57% on the WE Furniture Minimal Farmhouse Wood Universal TV Stand at Amazon – 24″ H x 58″ L x 16″ W, cable management features, supports up to 250 lbs.
- Save 47% on the VIVO Mobile TV Stand at Amazon – supports 32-65” LCD flat screen TVs and perfect for rolling around the conference room, classroom, and home
- Save $278 on the Simpli Home Kitchener Universal TV Stand at Amazon – made of solid wood, with storage shelves and glass-covered cabinets and can support TVs up to 60”
Best coffee table deals:
- Save 56% on the FURINNO Beginning Coffee Table at Amazon – small size furniture with smart design makes Furinno an ideal choice for apartments and dorms
- Save 53% on the Monarch Specialties Modern Coffee Table at Amazon – modern coffee table that fits perfectly in a living room, den, office room, and family room
- Save 53% on the FURINNO Andrey Coffee Table with Bin Drawer at Amazon – high-quality, medium density composite wood and non-woven fabric with rounded corners
- Save 50% on the Flash Furniture Hampden Glass Coffee Table at Amazon – clear tempered glass surface, black tempered glass shelves, 8mm thick glass & stainless steel frame
- Save 46% on the Natural Reclaimed Barnwood Rustic Farmhouse Coffee Table at Amazon – beautiful rustic accent to home & decor, handmade in the USA
- Save $159 on the Signature Design by Ashley – Alwyndale Console Table at Amazon – minimalism with maximum charm, naturally finished knotty wood, scalloped woodwork
- Save 42% on the Signature Design by Ashley – Shellmond Accent Cocktail Table at Amazon – its split lift wood top adds a uniquely charming touch to your modern farmhouse
Best kitchen & dining deals:
- Save 45% on the Winsome Wood Nolan Occasional Table at Amazon – clean, traditional lines make the Nolan Coffee table a great fit for any décor and home
- Save 41% on the WE Furniture Company Modern Farmhouse Buffet Sideboard at Amazon – rustic, modern farmhouse design style for a charming country feel
- Save $353 on the Crosley Furniture Shelby 7-Piece Dining Set at Amazon – crafted with solid hardwood and wood veneers, with table, extension leaf, and 6 chairs
- Save $197 on the Linon Ardmore Kitchen Nook Set at Amazon – 5-piece kitchen nook set for casual daily dining, includes table, side bench, and 3-section corner unit
- Save $180 on the WE 6 Person Rustic Farmhouse Wood and Metal Room Kitchen Table Set at Amazon – made with solid pine wood, distressed table top and painted legs
- Save 41% on the Christopher Knight Home Phinnaeus Fabric Dining Chairs at Amazon – (2) dining chairs, distressed wood with soft edges along the chair
- Save 58% on the Safavieh American Homes Collection Burris Country Farmhouse Spindle Side Chair at Amazon – crafted of sustainable rubber wood, this set of two brings comfort and style to the table
Best bedroom furniture deals:
- Save $342 on the Linon Silver Harper Vanity Set at Amazon – decorative curvy front legs, mirrored front and sides, includes Vanity and stool
- Save $103 on the VASAGLE Tri-Folding Necklace Hooked Mirror Vanity Set at Amazon – 7 drawers, 6 organizers, makeup dressing table with cushioned stool, easy assembly
- Save 47% on the FURINNO Andrey End Table Nightstand Set at Amazon – simple stylish design comes in set of two, are functional and suitable for any room
- Save 48% on the WE Furniture Company Modern Round Side End Accent Table at Amazon – durable, laminate table top, end or side table or nightstand in bedroom
- Save 52% on the Ashley Furniture Signature Design – Willowton Nightstand at Amazon – two-tone rustic nightstand, antiqued details, built-in USB port, easy assembly
More furniture deals:
- Save up to 71% on a wide range of furniture at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check all the latest deals on sofas, living room furniture, bedroom furniture, kitchen, outdoor & more
- Save up to 55% on furniture from popular brands like Ashley, Rivet and Stone & Beam
Want some more deals on home, office, and patio furniture? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals page to view the full selection of active deals at the moment.
Prime Day sales are available for a limited time period.
Now in its sixth year, Amazon Prime Day is a much-awaited two-day sale exclusively available to Prime members.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and unlock all the best Prime Day deals.
Prime Day shoppers enjoy exclusive access to impressive deals on sectional or reclining sofas, rugs, wooden desks, ergonomic office chairs and Devoko 9-piece patio furniture during the two-day sale. The right furniture can make any space in your home more cozy, functional, and nice to look at. For the living room, Amazon has different types of couches that you can choose from. Sectional sofas are great for bigger rooms, while a loveseat or a reclining sofa is perfect for those with limited space. If you don’t have a spare room to convert to a guest room, a futon or sleeping sofa in the living room can act as one. To complete the look of your living room, a carpet or a rug, like the SUPERIOR Modern Rockwood Collection, is a consideration.
If you have a home office, an ergonomic office chair and a suitable desk can have long term benefits for your health and posture. Office chairs come with different features such as lumbar support, adjustable headrest, recliners and many more, to help you stay comfortable when working long hours.
Meanwhile. a patio furniture set allows you to enjoy quality time with family and friends in your backyard. A patio dining set, like the Devoko 9 Piece set, is great for small get-togethers, family dinners and small parties in the garden.
For the first time, Amazon Prime Day is happening in the fourth quarter of the year, a lot later than the mid-year dates of the previous five Prime Day events.
Looking for more deals on furniture for your home, office, or garden? Click here to view the full range of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events.
