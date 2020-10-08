PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended Wednesday, September 30, 2020 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

PROS Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. EDT to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-407-9039 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8470.

The live and archived webcasts of this call can be accessed under the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.pros.com. A telephone replay will be available until Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 using the pass code 13710898.

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision, and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

PROS Investor Relations



Shannon Tatz



713-335-5932



[email protected]

Media Contact:

Amanda Parrish



832-924-4731



[email protected]