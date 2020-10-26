Raffles Financial Announces Strategic Cooperation with Shanghai Lingang Free Trade Zone Technology Hub

SINGAPORE, Oct 26, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTC: RAFFF) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Raffles Financial Private Limited (“Raffles”) has entered into a 3-Year Strategic Cooperation Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Shanghai Lingang Technology Entrepreneurship Center Co., Ltd. (“Lingang”) on October 22, 2020 (the “Cooperation”).

Raffles, equipped with professional background and experience in corporate finance, will support Lingang in building an incubation centre for fast-growing tech firms with leading disruptive technologies. Raffles’ role is to assist in screening, inviting, coaching, developing “mega unicorn potential” companies with the aim to secure funding via public listing on major stock exchanges worldwide.

“Lingang has 17 hubs, hosting more than 20,000 high-tech firms, spread across the key provinces in China and Raffles’ mandate is to provide these and future hubs with the full suite of Raffles Financial solutions including bespoke services designed for Lingang like the Unicorn Acceleration Program,” explained Dr. Charlie In, Chairman of Raffles.

Raffles will also provide the Lingang companies with advisory and arrangement services in financing restructuring, overseas listing, mergers and acquisitions, overseas trusts, global strategic alliances, investor relations, post-listing market development and corporate governance.

About Lingang Technology Hub

Shanghai Lingang Technology Entrepreneurship Center Co., Ltd. (“Lingang”) is located in the International Innovation Collaboration Zone of the Lingang New Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (“FTZ”), established in August 2019, that serves as a national technology incubation hub. The FTZ priority is to attract ‘mega unicorn’ technology companies into Lingang with preferential governmental policies and tax rates, seamless cross-border financial, talent, and technology transfers starting with the Shanghai Technology Exchange.

Technology players in the artificial intelligence, biotech, green energy & environment technologies, financial technologies, integrated circuits and life sciences will be invited to house their HQ in Lingang. Lingang is now home to global firms like Tesla, BMW, General Electric (GE), and Siemens.

About Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (GR: 4VO) (OTC: RAFFF)

Raffles Financial Pte Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Raffles Financial Group Limited) is an exempt corporate finance advisory firm, registered with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which provides public listing advisory and arrangement services. Raffles Financial serves as advisor for family trusts, family offices and investment funds. Please visit www.rafflesfinancial.co for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Cathy Hume, Investor Relations

Phone: 416-868-1079 x 231

Email: [email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively “forward-looking information”) as those terms are used in Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated”, “anticipates” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the anticipated partnerships with financial institutions worldwide and the growth potential through Province Representatives. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

