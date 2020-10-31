LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Revive The American Dream (RAD) hosted its 2nd annual Build For Today event on October 18, 2020. The Los Angeles based nonprofit empowers lower-to-middle-income families by providing them with affordable housing options and holistic services that build resilience, self-sufficiency, and economic growth. Over 20 volunteers picked up hammers and shovels and poured concrete to build homes.

Viktoria Fox and volunteers for Revive The American Dream (RAD)

RAD is a membership-based group, led by entrepreneur Viktoria Fox, who founded Revive The American Dream’s mission and lends their support by organizing activities, events, and programs aimed at empowerment. Since its inception, RAD’s members have helped their local communities build 36 homes for low-to-moderate-income citizens and their families throughout the nation. Every month, volunteers roll up their sleeves to spend the day drywalling and painting the interiors of both old and new homes.

“We’re thrilled to bring individuals from all backgrounds together to collaborate on volunteer efforts that we are all extremely passionate about,” said Dylan Vanderbilt, Vice President.

To donate and support Revive The American Dream (RAD), please visit their website.

About Revive The American Dream:

Revive The American Dream Foundation is a 501(c)3 non profit organization dedicated to bringing awareness and solutions to the affordable housing crisis throughout our local communities.

CONTACT:

Company: Revive The American Dream

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 708-649-1918

Website: https://revivingtheamericandream.org

SOURCE: Revive The American Dream

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/611658/Revive-The-American-Dream-Building-Homes-for-Working-Class-Families