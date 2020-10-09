Ric Edelman Shares the Investment Strategy You’ll Need Regardless of Who Wins in November

Register here for October 13th Webinar

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Should you change your investment strategy as a result of the election? Join Ric Edelman, Founder of Edelman Financial Engines, for a 30-minute special election investment strategy webinar that reveals how you should handle your investments this election season. At this event, Ric will share:

Analysis of market performance of every presidential administration since 1948

PLUS the 3-step investment strategy that you’ll need regardless of who wins in November

What: Webinar – The Impact of the Elections on Your Investments

When: Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT and at 8:00 PM PDT

Mr. Edelman was named the #1 Independent Financial Advisor in the country three times by Barron’s1. He’s also a #1 New York Times bestselling author and the award-winning host of a national radio show on personal finance, engaging his audiences with vital information and his trademark delivery style that’s both funny and edgy.

About Edelman Financial Engines

Since 1986, Edelman Financial Engines has been committed to always acting in the best interest of our clients. We were founded on the belief that all American investors – not just the wealthy – deserve access to personalized, comprehensive financial planning and investment advice. Today, we are America’s top independent financial planning and investment advisor, recognized by both InvestmentNews2 and Barron’s3 with 150+ planner offices across the country and entrusted by more than 1.2 million clients to manage more than $220 billion in assets.4 Our unique approach to serving clients combines our advanced methodology and proprietary technology with the attention of a dedicated personal financial planner. Every client’s situation and goals are unique, and the powerful fusion of high-tech and high-touch allows Edelman Financial Engines to deliver the personal plan and financial confidence that everyone deserves.

