Sheppard Mullin and Text IQ to Present on AI and Privilege Logs at Sedona Conference

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Text IQ, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) platform for identifying sensitive data, to present “AI Privilege Log” at The Sedona Conference Working Group on Electronic Document Retention and Production on Thursday, October 29 at 10 am Pacific time. The presenters will include Lauren Doucette, Practice Technology & eDiscovery Project Manager at Sheppard Mullin; Omar Haroun, Text IQ Co-Founder/COO; and Yi-Hsiang Kao, NLP Machine Learning Engineer at Text IQ.

“As one of the few law firms invited to present at Sedona, it is a great honor to join Text IQ in sharing our innovative client solutions with the Sedona Conference Working Group and with the broader legal community,” said Sheppard Mullin’s Chief Innovation & Client Solutions Officer Ali Shahidi. “We hope that these practical and timely innovations will benefit the entire legal ecosystem by reducing cost, improving quality and accelerating the delivery of legal services.”

Haroun added, “Privilege review and logging is one of the most time-consuming, complex, and expensive parts of e-discovery. By combining the subject-matter expertise of Sheppard Mullin’s attorneys with Text IQ’s deep learning model, our privilege log solution enables clients to save more than $100,000 on a medium-sized matter, or potentially $1 million dollars on larger litigation matters.”

The presentation will focus on using neural machine generation, specifically a Sequence to Sequence (Seq2seq) AI-based system, to produce narrative privilege log descriptions (or, “privilege log narratives”) akin to those produced by teams of contract attorneys. This system will drastically reduce, or potentially eliminate, the need for new narratives on live matters by leveraging the large number of available narratives present in past privilege logs.

Text IQ is a global technology company with offices in New York, San Francisco, Vancouver and Ireland. The company was founded in 2014 by top AI researchers from Columbia University, is backed by industry-leading VC firms including FirstMark Capital, Sierra Ventures, and Floodgate, and has been named one of the top 100 privately held AI companies by CB Insights. Text IQ’s customers include leading healthcare, biotech, energy, insurance, technology, entertainment, and financial institutions, across the Global 2000, as well as top government agencies.

Sheppard Mullin is a full-service Global 100 firm with more than 950 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm’s clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.

