Smartac Introduces Two International Beauty Brands to Develop Local Retail Market amid Pandemic

Grace Cole kiosks at LCX (left) and K11 (right) shopping malls in Tsim Sha Tsui The first Mimi Luzon concept store in Hong Kong will be opening tomorrow (30 October)

HONG KONG, Oct 29, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Smartac International Holdings Limited (stock code: 395; “Smartac” or the “Group”) is proud to introduce two international beauty brands, Grace Cole and Mimi Luzon. This marks the Group’s official launch of its retail business, which will first commence in Hong Kong, and will expand gradually to the Greater China Region.

A leading brand renowned for its fragrant bath and body products from the UK, Grace Cole offers a collection of bath, personal care and household fragrance products. To ensure the highest quality, its products are designed and produced in England using only the finest ingredients that are animal-testing free. Established in 2007, Grace Cole products are sold in many countries worldwide. In 2015, it garnered the “Queen’s Award for Enterprise”. The Group has set up kiosks at the LCX and K11 shopping malls in Tsim Sha Tsui since October 2020 and an online store will be opened at Tmall.HK to facilitate cross-border e-commerce in Mainland China. The Group plans to add more points of sales and may further expand to other markets if the response is favorable.

The Group has also introduced Mimi Luzon, a top skincare brand from Israel, which is famous for its 24K gold treatment that is renowned among celebrities and top models. The brand is now available at main high-end department stores in Hong Kong, comprising Harvey Nichols and Lane Crawford, as well as the spa at the Rosewood Hong Kong Hotel. The Group’s first Mimi Luzon concept store in Hong Kong will be opening tomorrow (30 October) at Honest Building in Causeway Bay.

Mr. Ho Chi Kin, CEO of Smartac, said, “We have been seeking new business opportunities, even though the Hong Kong retail market has been challenged by the pandemic. As opportunities are hidden in adversity, there is still strong demand for quality beauty and skincare products and services. With the drop in rental and staff costs, as well as travel restrictions that have driven local consumption, such developments have created the perfect time for Smartac to enter the local retail market. As for the Mainland China market, we will work with more e-commerce platforms to capitalize on its enormous potential. We will also explore opportunities for investment or cooperation in order for the Group to break new ground.”

Brand websites

Grace Cole: https://www.gracecole.hk/

Mimi Luzon: http://www.mimiluzon.hk/

