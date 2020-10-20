Splunk Launches Observability Suite at .conf20

Suite Includes Industry-Leading Logging and Monitoring Solutions to Help IT and DevOps Teams Innovate Faster; Extends Portfolio to Include Digital Experience Monitoring

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–.conf20 – Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced the Splunk® Observability Suite, the most comprehensive and powerful combination of monitoring, investigation, and troubleshooting solutions designed to help organizations become cloud-ready and accelerate their digital transformation. For more information on Splunk’s Observability Suite for IT and DevOps teams solutions, visit the Splunk website.

The Splunk Observability Suite brings together Splunk’s best-in-class solutions for infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring, log investigation and incident response into a single, tightly integrated suite of products. It delivers a unified, consistent experience that leverages industry-leading no sample streaming, full-fidelity ingestion, and sophisticated machine learning capabilities to collect and correlate across all metric, trace and log data in real-time and at any scale. The Observability Suite is designed to help IT and DevOps teams maintain the highest levels of business performance, minimize downtime and deliver world-class digital experiences.

“At Splunk, we believe modern application environments and open, cloud-native technologies will help our customers unlock greater business insights,” said Karthik Rau, vice president of Observability, Splunk. “The Splunk Observability Suite makes it easier for organizations to accelerate their cloud migration and application modernization initiatives, and helps them deliver world-class digital experiences better than ever before.”

“At Yelp, our engineers are responsible for hundreds of different microservices, all aimed at helping people find and connect with great local businesses,” said Chris Gordon, Technical Lead at Yelp. “Our Production Observability team collaborates with Engineering to improve visibility into the performance of key services and infrastructure. Splunk gives us the tools to empower engineers to monitor their own services as they rapidly ship code, while also providing the observability team centralized control and visibility over usage to ensure we’re using our monitoring resources as efficiently as possible.”

Splunk Observability Suite powered by new log investigation and digital experience monitoring solutions

At the annual user-conference, .conf20, Splunk announced Splunk Log Observer and Splunk Real User Monitoring. Splunk Log Observer brings the power of Splunk logs to site reliability engineers, DevOps engineers and developers. Entirely cloud-based, it deploys within minutes and offers out-of-the-box integrations with popular cloud and messaging services for fast time-to-value, and provides a point-and-click search for rapid log exploration. As part of the Splunk Observability Suite, Splunk Log Observer works seamlessly with Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring and Splunk Application Monitoring (APM) for context-rich, unified monitoring, troubleshooting and investigation.

Splunk Real User Monitoring extends Splunk’s monitoring capabilities helping organizations understand and optimize the digital experiences and user journeys of their end customers. Splunk Real User Monitoring leverages the same capabilities of Splunk APM with OpenTelemetry-based data collection, NoSample™ full-fidelity data ingestion, real-time streaming architecture, and AI-driven analytics for directed troubleshooting. Both Splunk Log Observer and Splunk Real User Monitoring are currently available in beta for customers, with general availability coming in the future.

The combination of Splunk Log Observer and Real User Monitoring with the rest of the Splunk Observability Suite that includes Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring, Splunk Application Performance Monitoring, and Splunk On-Call, gives DevOps teams unmatched, end-to-end visibility and pinpointed, early problem detection for their cloud applications, all through a seamless and unified user experience.

Splunk announces acquisitions that significantly expand APM and Digital Experience Monitoring capabilities

Splunk also announced the acquisition of Plumbr and a definitive agreement to acquire Rigor. Plumbr is an APM company offering unique tracing capabilities to give customers deep application performance insights. Rigor, is an APM company offering advanced synthetic monitoring and optimization tools. The Plumbr and Rigor products extend Splunk’s industry-leading Observability Suite to provide comprehensive Digital Experience Monitoring and enhanced auto-instrumentations. For additional information on Splunk’s acquisitions of Plumbr and Rigor, and to learn more about Splunk’s industry-leading Observability Suite, visit the Splunk website.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2020 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

