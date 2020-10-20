The Edvantage Group (0382.HK) Has Capacity Expansion and Student Number Growth in 2 Colleges

HONG KONG, Oct 20, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Edvantage Group Holdings Limited (“Edvantage Group” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 0382.HK), the largest private higher education group in the Greater Bay Area is pleased to announce the results of new student registration and the average tuition fee of two private higher educational institutions, Huashang College Guangdong University of Finance & Economics (“Huashang College” or the “College”) and Guangzhou Huashang Vocational College (“Huashang Vocational College” or the “Vocational College”). Benefited from the continuous innovation of the high-end curriculum provided by schools of Edvantage Group to meet the urgent needs of today’s society for talents especially in the fields of big business, big health, IT and new media, and the majority of students and parents’ pursuit and support for the Huashang’s brand with the recognition of school-running ability as well as the operation of new Sihui campus in Zhaoqing City, the registration rate of new students in the 2020/2021 school year of the College and the Vocational College has reached a record high, the average tuition fee has also recorded a considerable increase, and the quality of the new student has continued to improve.

Huashang College’s new student registration rate hits a record high and the quality of new students improves significantly

Huashang College is located in Zengcheng District of Guangzhou City and Sihui of Zhaoqing City, Guangdong Province. It is a full-time high-level applied undergraduate college with distinct features of finance and economics, covering economics, management, literature, engineering, art, science, medicine and other disciplines. As of 19 October 2020, the number of new students registered for the 2020/2021 school year of Huashang College was 7,041, of which 5,044 were recruited from unified enrolment and 1,997 were recruited from junior college to degree transfer program. The overall registration rate was 95.94%, recorded a significant increase of 4.12 percentage points compared to last year’s overall report rate of 91.82%; the average tuition fee for new students increased by 5.38% from RMB 27,973 last year to RMB 29,478.

Given the large pool of students in the Greater Bay Area, the quality of students has also steadily improved. The college’s unified recruitment in Guangdong Province’s liberal arts score line significantly exceeded the undergraduate score line by 34 points; the score line for science exceeded the undergraduate score line by 33 points, increased by 3 points and 5 points respectively compared with last year. In addition, there were 6,038 candidates who applied for the junior college to degree transfer program of Huashang College this year, ranking first in the province’s independent colleges. The popularity of Huashang College’s junior college to degree transfer program has increased year by year; At the same time, the quality of students has reached a new high. The lowest admission score line for popular majors such as accounting, marketing, journalism, English, and visual communication design far exceeds the provincial control line by 80-97 points. The Group believes that the continuous improvement of admission scores not only reflects the higher level of school-running, but also provides us with the best evidence for a steady stream of high-quality students.

The quality and quantity of new students in Huashang Vocational College have risen, and the registration rate of new students remains a record high despite the substantial expansions of enrolment

Huashang Vocational College is also located in Zengcheng District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province. It shares a campus with Huashang College. At present, it has formed a multi-disciplinary major coordinated development trend that focuses on business, engineering, and big health, and actively expands education, art design and modern service professional groups. As of 19 October 2020, the number of new students registered for the 2020/2021 school year of vocational college has risen from 4,459 last year to 6,034, representing a YoY increase of 35.32%, and the registration rate is 85.21%, which is 2.07 percentage points higher than the 83.14% registration rate recorded last year; The average tuition fee increased by 8.56% from last year’s RMB 16,042 to RMB 17,416. It is worth mentioning that the enrolment plan of the Vocational College this year has increased by about 2,000 people compared with last year. Under this premise, the registration rate can still reach a record high, which fully confirms the Group’s differentiated schooling achievements. In addition, the quality of students has also continued to rise. The lowest admission score line of the Vocational College in Guangdong Province for science subjects exceeded the admission score line of Guangdong Province of 134 points, which saw a 22-point increase compared to last year.

About Edvantage Group Holdings Limited

Edvantage Group Holdings Limited (“Edvantage Group” or the “Group”, stock code: 0382.HK) is the largest private higher education group in the Greater Bay Area, and an early mover in education sector in pursuing international expansion. The total number of student enrolments of the Group were 35,444 and the Group owns 5 schools in both China and overseas as of 31 May 2020.

In China, the Group currently operates 2 private higher education institutions in Guangdong Province, namely undergraduate colleges Huashang College Guangdong University of Finance and Economics and Guangzhou Huashang Vocational College, featuring business courses (such as accounting, finance, economics and business English) as the strategic curriculum; In overseas, the Group operates a private vocational education institution named Global Business College of Australia (“GBCA”) authorised by Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA) in Australia, offering vocational education courses and non-formal short-term courses. GBCA is the first Chinese international education institution approved by the Australian government. In December 2019, the Group has also acquired a private vocational education institution in Singapore, that is, Edvantage Institute (Singapore) (“EIS”) (formerly known as NYU Language School), which has been accredited as EduTrust by the Education Department of Singapore. It is qualified to offer internationally-recognised courses and accept local and overseas students in Singapore. Moreover, the Group established a higher education institution Edvantage Institute Australia (“EIA”), which is granted by the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA) in the first quarter of year 2020, and qualified to accept students, offer and award undergraduate and master’s degrees. It is expected to start student’s recruitment in November 2020.

This press release is issued by Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group for and on behalf of Edvantage Group Holdings Limited For further information, please contact:

Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group

Mr. Bunny Lee +852 3150 6707 [email protected]

Ms. Angela Shi +852 3150 6778 [email protected]

Ms. Sarah Liang +852 3150 6765 [email protected]

Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com