Toshiba Captures Better Buys Q4 Editor’s Choice Award

LAKE FOREST, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Better_Buys—Better Buys selects Toshiba America Business Solutions’ latest color multifunction printers (MFPs) as Q4 Editor’s Choice Award. Toshiba’s e‑STUDIO™330AC/400AC series won the prestigious award for its elite security, energy-savings, cloud features and overall premium value for small-to-medium-size businesses to enterprise operations.





Toshiba’s newest color, letter-size (A4) systems harness the power, performance and functionality of the company’s award-winning ledger-size (A3) models within a durable, compact design.

The e‑STUDIO330AC/400AC series further blends ease-of-use elements with next-generation security, eco attributes and cloud technology to streamline, simplify and protect document workflow.

Toshiba’s Award-Winning Features

Better Buys’ analysts presented more high grades to Toshiba’s unique Elevate™ user interface platform, which creates additional efficiency by automating routine workflows for individual employees as well as entire departments. Better Buys’ team was also impressed with Toshiba’s e-BRIDGE™ CloudConnect. The cloud platform offers continuous remote monitoring, diagnostics and firmware updates to e‑STUDIO devices while managing system security policies to improve customer print fleet operations.

“Toshiba’s e-STUDIO330AC/400AC series include the impressive performance elements of the company’s industry-recognized A3 MFPs within a condensed A4 design ideal for offices small and large,” said Better Buys Editor Melissa Pardo-Bunte. “Features such as the Elevate user interface platform automating routine workflows, the capability to print from and scan to the cloud, and leading security capabilities help businesses perform more securely, efficiently and productively.”

Toshiba Shields Customer Data

Safeguarding company data, Toshiba’s systems deploy a rich suite of security elements including BIOS protection, digitally signed firmware and self-encrypting hard drives with proprietary wipe technology. Toshiba devices also shield the confidentiality of personally identifiable information (PII) and protected healthcare information (PHI).

Toshiba’s e‑STUDIO330AC/400AC series further reduce environmental impact by meeting stringent criteria of major environmental standards and certifications including EPEAT® Gold, Restriction of Hazardous Substances (or RoHS) and ENERGY STAR®.

Better Buys Continues to Recognize Toshiba’s Innovation

Better Buys Q4 2020 Editor’s Choice Award represents the second such honor the office technology authority has awarded Toshiba in 2020.

Toshiba has furthermore won Better Buys’ Innovative Product of the Year the past two years (for the hybrid e‑STUDIO4508LP in 2018 and the e‑STUDIO5015AC series in 2019) while winning the office equipment authority’s premier distinction five times since 2012.

“Toshiba is once again honored to win Better Buys Editor’s Choice,” said Toshiba America Business Solutions Vice President of Marketing Bill Melo. “Our latest A4 systems offer the functionality and performance of a much larger MFP, all within a compact and durable design.”

About Better Buys

After more than 20 years as a trusted authority on office equipment, Better Buys is now a rebranded site that offers resources to help companies in the market for Business Intelligence solutions, HR Software, CMMS Systems, as well as printers, copiers, and scanners. Leveraging an experienced team of in-house editors, Better Buys offers a range of content and resources designed to help organizations make smarter purchasing decisions, including expert reviews, authoritative whitepapers & reports, insightful market research, comprehensive buyer’s guides, and more. For more information, visit betterbuys.com.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) delivers multifunction printers, managed document services, point-of-sale and label printers as well as digital signage for businesses of all sizes across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company’s award-winning e‑STUDIO™ multifunction printers combine quality performance with the security businesses require. For additional information, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

