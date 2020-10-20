UK Regulatory Announcement: IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results

Strong Cloud Revenue Growth; Gross Margin Expansion; Solid Balance Sheet and Liquidity Position

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced third-quarter 2020 earnings results.

“The strong performance of our cloud business, led by Red Hat, underscores the growing client adoption of our open hybrid cloud platform,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM chief executive officer. “Separating the managed infrastructure services business creates a market-leading standalone company and further sharpens our focus on IBM’s open hybrid cloud platform and AI capabilities. This will accelerate our growth strategy and better position IBM to seize the $1 trillion hybrid cloud opportunity.”

Highlights for the third quarter include:

  • GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.89
  • Operating (non-GAAP) EPS of $2.58
  • Revenue of $17.6 billion, down 2.6 percent (down 3.1 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency)

    — Cloud & Cognitive Software revenue up 7 percent (up 6 percent adjusting for currency)
  • Total cloud revenue of $6.0 billion, up 19 percent

    — Total cloud revenue of $24.4 billion over the last 12 months, up 22 percent (up 25 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency)
  • Red Hat revenue up 17 percent (up 16 percent adjusting for currency), normalized for historical comparability
  • GAAP gross profit margin of 48 percent, up 180 basis points; Operating (non-GAAP) gross profit margin of 49 percent, up 160 basis points
  • Net cash from operating activities of $15.8 billion and free cash flow of $10.8 billion, over the last 12 months

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

THIRD QUARTER 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax

 

Gross

 

 

 

Diluted

 

Net

 

Pre-tax

 

Income

 

Profit

 

 

 

EPS

 

Income

 

Income

 

Margin

 

Margin

 

GAAP from Continuing Operations

 

$

1.89

 

$

1.7B

 

$

1.8B

 

10.4

%

48.0

%

Year/Year

 

 

1

%

 

2

%

 

20

%

2.0

Pts

1.8

Pts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (Non-GAAP)

 

$

2.58

 

$

2.3B

 

$

2.6B

 

14.7

%

49.0

%

Year/Year

 

 

(4)

%

 

(3)

%

 

8

%

1.4

Pts

1.6

Pts

“In the third quarter we continued to deliver strong gross profit margin expansion, generated solid free cash flow and maintained a sound capital structure with ample liquidity,” said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. “We have the necessary financial flexibility to increase our investments in hybrid cloud and AI technology innovation and skills, while remaining committed to our long-standing dividend policy.”

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the third quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.3 billion, or $1.9 billion excluding Global Financing receivables. IBM’s free cash flow was $1.1 billion. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends.

IBM ended the third quarter with $15.8 billion of cash on hand which includes marketable securities, up $6.7 billion from year-end 2019. Debt, including Global Financing debt of $20.9 billion, totaled $65.4 billion.

Segment Results for Third Quarter

Segment results reflect growing adoption of IBM’s open hybrid cloud platform while clients continue to shift priorities to preserve cash and maintain operational stability.

  • Cloud & Cognitive Software (includes Cloud & Data Platforms which includes Red Hat, Cognitive Applications and Transaction Processing Platforms) — revenues of $5.6 billion, up 7 percent (up 6 percent adjusting for currency). Cloud & Data Platforms, grew 20 percent (up 19 percent adjusting for currency) led by Red Hat. Cognitive Applications grew 1 percent (flat adjusting for currency), led by Security and Supply Chain. Transaction Processing Platforms declined. Cloud revenue grew more than 60 percent.
  • Global Business Services (includes Consulting, Application Management and Global Process Services) — revenues of $4.0 billion, down 5 percent (down 6 percent adjusting for currency), driven by declines in Application Management and Consulting. Cloud revenue up 10 percent (up 9 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margin up 190 basis points.
  • Global Technology Services (includes Infrastructure & Cloud Services and Technology Support Services) — revenues of $6.5 billion, down 4 percent. Cloud revenue up 9 percent (up 8 percent adjusting for currency).
  • Systems (includes Systems Hardware and Operating Systems Software) — revenues of $1.3 billion, down 15 percent (down 16 percent adjusting for currency), driven by declines in IBM Z and Storage Systems, reflecting the impact of product cycle dynamics.
  • Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales) — revenues of $273 million, down 20 percent, reflecting the wind-down of OEM commercial financing. Gross profit margin up 60 basis points.

Year-To-Date 2020 Results

Year-to-date results reflect transaction-related impacts associated with the Red Hat acquisition, which closed in July 2019.

Consolidated diluted earnings per share was $4.72 compared with $6.45 per diluted share for the 2019 period, a decrease of 27 percent. Consolidated net income was $4.2 billion, down 27 percent year to year. Revenues for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 totaled $53.3 billion, a decrease of 4 percent year to year (down 2 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency) compared with $55.4 billion for the first nine months of 2019.

Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $6.60 compared with $8.10 per diluted share for the 2019 period, a decrease of 19 percent. Operating (non-GAAP) net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $5.9 billion compared with $7.2 billion in the prior-year period, a decrease of 18 percent.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; the company’s failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; a failure of the company’s innovation initiatives; damage to the company’s reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company’s intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; fluctuations in financial results; the possibility that the proposed separation of the managed infrastructure services unit of the company’s Global Technology Services segment will not be completed within the anticipated time period or at all, the possibility of disruption or unanticipated costs in connection with the proposed separation or the possibility that the separation will not achieve its intended benefits; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; adverse effects from environmental matters, tax matters and the company’s pension plans; ineffective internal controls; the company’s use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company’s goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company’s ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; the company’s ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company’s Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company’s results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results —

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • total revenue and cloud revenue adjusting for divested businesses and currency;
  • Red Hat revenue normalized for historical comparability;
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • adjusting for free cash flow;
  • net cash from operating activities, excluding Global Financing receivables.

The rationale for management’s use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8‑K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM’s regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-3q20. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

REVENUE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cloud & Cognitive Software

 

$

5,553

 

$

5,201

*

 

 

$

16,540

 

$

15,731

*

 

Global Business Services

 

 

3,965

 

 

4,160

*

 

 

 

11,992

 

 

12,513

*

 

Global Technology Services

 

 

6,462

 

 

6,700

 

 

 

 

19,245

 

 

20,412

 

 

Systems

 

 

1,257

 

 

1,481

 

 

 

 

4,477

 

 

4,562

 

 

Global Financing

 

 

273

 

 

343

 

 

 

 

837

 

 

1,100

 

 

Other

 

 

50

 

 

142

*

 

 

 

163

 

 

1,053

*

 

TOTAL REVENUE

 

 

17,560

 

 

18,028

 

 

 

 

53,253

 

 

55,370

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

 

8,430

 

 

8,336

 

 

 

 

25,052

 

 

25,388

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cloud & Cognitive Software

 

 

77.1

%

 

74.5

%

*

 

 

76.6

%

 

76.0

%

*

Global Business Services

 

 

32.9

%

 

31.1

%

*

 

 

29.5

%

 

27.8

%

*

Global Technology Services

 

 

35.0

%

 

35.8

%

 

 

 

34.4

%

 

34.6

%

 

Systems

 

 

51.2

%

 

52.6

%

 

 

 

53.7

%

 

51.1

%

 

Global Financing

 

 

37.5

%

 

36.9

%

 

 

 

39.0

%

 

35.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

 

 

48.0

%

 

46.2

%

 

 

 

47.0

%

 

45.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

S,G&A

 

 

4,647

 

 

5,024

 

 

 

 

15,849

 

 

15,171

 

 

R,D&E

 

 

1,515

 

 

1,553

 

 

 

 

4,722

 

 

4,393

 

 

Intellectual property and custom development income

 

 

(134)

 

 

(166)

 

 

 

 

(453)

 

 

(489)

 

 

Other (income) and expense

 

 

253

 

 

(31)

 

 

 

 

614

 

 

(850)

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

323

 

 

432

 

 

 

 

971

 

 

990

 

 

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

 

 

6,603

 

 

6,813

 

 

 

 

21,704

 

 

19,215

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

1,827

 

 

1,522

 

 

 

 

3,348

 

 

6,173

 

 

Pre-tax margin

 

 

10.4

%

 

8.4

%

 

 

 

6.3

%

 

11.1

%

 

Provision for / (Benefit from) income taxes

 

 

128

 

 

(151)

 

 

 

 

(888)

 

 

407

 

 

Effective tax rate

 

 

7.0

%

 

(9.9)

%

 

 

 

(26.5)

%

 

6.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

 

$

1,698

 

$

1,673

 

 

 

$

4,237

 

$

5,766

 

 

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income / (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

 

 

(1)

 

 

(1)

 

 

 

 

(2)

 

 

(5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME

 

$

1,698

 

$

1,672

 

 

 

$

4,234

 

$

5,761

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS / (LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assuming Dilution

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing Operations

 

$

1.89

 

$

1.87

 

 

 

$

4.72

 

$

6.46

 

 

Discontinued Operations

 

$

0.00

 

$

0.00

 

 

 

$

0.00

 

$

(0.01)

 

 

TOTAL

 

$

1.89

 

$

1.87

 

 

 

$

4.72

 

$

6.45

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing Operations

 

$

1.90

 

$

1.89

 

 

 

$

4.76

 

$

6.50

 

 

Discontinued Operations

 

$

0.00

 

$

0.00

 

 

 

$

0.00

 

$

(0.01)

 

 

TOTAL

 

$

1.90

 

$

1.89

 

 

 

$

4.76

 

$

6.49

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M’s)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assuming Dilution

 

 

897.3

 

 

892.8

 

 

 

 

895.8

 

 

892.5

 

 

Basic

 

 

891.4

 

 

886.0

 

 

 

 

889.6

 

 

887.3

 

 

_____________________________

* Recast to conform with 2020 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At

 

At

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

(Dollars in Millions)

 

2020

 

2019

ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

14,393

 

$

8,172

Restricted cash

 

 

160

 

 

141

Marketable securities

 

 

1,200

 

 

696

Notes and accounts receivable – trade, net

 

 

6,099

 

 

7,870

Short-term financing receivables, net

 

 

10,848

 

 

14,192

Other accounts receivable, net

 

 

923

 

 

1,733

Inventories

 

 

1,949

 

 

1,619

Deferred costs

 

 

2,084

 

 

1,896

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

2,188

 

 

2,101

Total Current Assets

 

 

39,845

 

 

38,420

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

9,958

 

 

10,010

Operating right-of-use assets, net

 

 

4,715

 

 

4,996

Long-term financing receivables, net

 

 

6,423

 

 

8,712

Prepaid pension assets

 

 

7,636

 

 

6,865

Deferred costs

 

 

2,438

 

 

2,472

Deferred taxes

 

 

8,852

 

 

5,182

Goodwill

 

 

58,355

 

 

58,222

Intangibles, net

 

 

13,962

 

 

15,235

Investments and sundry assets

 

 

1,944

 

 

2,074

Total Assets

 

$

154,128

 

$

152,186

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes

 

$

2,375

 

$

2,839

Short-term debt

 

 

10,285

 

 

8,797

Accounts payable

 

 

3,985

 

 

4,896

Deferred income

 

 

11,681

 

 

12,026

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

1,336

 

 

1,380

Other liabilities

 

 

8,332

 

 

7,763

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

37,993

 

 

37,701

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

55,129

 

 

54,102

Retirement related obligations

 

 

16,732

 

 

17,142

Deferred income

 

 

3,820

 

 

3,851

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

3,635

 

 

3,879

Other liabilities

 

 

15,484

 

 

14,526

Total Liabilities

 

 

132,794

 

 

131,202

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IBM Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

56,366

 

 

55,895

Retained earnings

 

 

162,806

 

 

162,954

Treasury stock — at cost

 

 

(169,380)

 

 

(169,413)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

 

 

(28,584)

 

 

(28,597)

Total IBM Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

21,208

 

 

20,841

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

126

 

 

144

Total Equity

 

 

21,334

 

 

20,985

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

 

$

154,128

 

$

152,186

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trailing Twelve

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(Dollars in Millions)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities per GAAP:

 

$

4,286

 

$

3,619

 

$

12,337

 

$

11,319

 

$

15,789

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: change in Global Financing (GF) Receivables

 

 

2,353

 

 

1,135

 

 

5,324

 

 

3,712

 

 

2,104

Capital Expenditures, Net

 

 

(829)

 

 

(681)

 

 

(2,262)

 

 

(1,725)

 

 

(2,907)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow

 

 

1,104

 

 

1,803

 

 

4,751

 

 

5,882

 

 

10,778

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions

 

 

(17)

 

 

(32,587)

 

 

(37)

 

 

(32,630)

 

 

(37)

Divestitures

 

 

(248)

 

 

39

 

 

510

 

 

927

 

 

658

Dividends

 

 

(1,453)

 

 

(1,436)

 

 

(4,343)

 

 

(4,269)

 

 

(5,780)

Share Repurchase

 

 

 

 

(126)

 

 

 

 

(1,361)

 

 

Non-GF Debt

 

 

1,019

 

 

(4,967)

 

 

4,977

 

 

28,432

 

 

(663)

Other (includes GF Net Receivables and GF Debt)

 

 

1,098

 

 

1,823

 

 

886

 

 

1,755

 

 

(160)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities

 

$

1,503

 

$

(35,451)

 

$

6,744

 

$

(1,265)

 

$

4,796

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(Dollars in Millions)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net Income from Operations

 

$

1,698

 

$

1,672

 

$

4,234

 

$

5,761

Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles

 

 

1,683

 

 

1,669

 

 

4,996

 

 

4,409

Stock-based Compensation

 

 

222

 

 

220

 

 

658

 

 

468

Working Capital / Other

 

 

(1,670)

 

 

(1,077)

 

 

(2,874)

 

 

(3,031)

Global Financing A/R

 

 

2,353

 

 

1,135

 

 

5,324

 

 

3,712

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

 

$

4,286

 

$

3,619

 

$

12,337

 

$

11,319

Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds

 

 

(829)

 

 

(681)

 

 

(2,262)

 

 

(1,725)

Divestitures, net of cash transferred

 

 

(248)

 

 

39

 

 

510

 

 

927

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(17)

 

 

(32,587)

 

 

(37)

 

 

(32,630)

Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net

 

 

762

 

 

2,856

 

 

(680)

 

 

6,365

Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities

 

$

(332)

 

$

(30,373)

 

$

(2,470)

 

$

(27,064)

Debt, net of payments & proceeds

 

 

(252)

 

 

(6,608)

 

 

1,067

 

 

20,465

Dividends

 

 

(1,453)

 

 

(1,436)

 

 

(4,343)

 

 

(4,269)

Common Stock Repurchases

 

 

 

 

(126)

 

 

 

 

(1,361)

Common Stock Transactions – Other

 

 

16

 

 

(7)

 

 

(152)

 

 

(118)

Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Financing Activities

 

$

(1,689)

 

$

(8,177)

 

$

(3,428)

 

$

14,717

Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash

 

 

101

 

 

(378)

 

 

(200)

 

 

(352)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

 

$

2,366

 

$

(35,310)

 

$

6,239

 

$

(1,379)

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

 

 

Cloud &

 

Global

 

Global

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cognitive

 

Business

 

Technology

 

 

 

 

Global

 

(Dollars in Millions)

 

Software

 

Services

 

Services

 

Systems

 

Financing

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

External

 

$

5,553

 

$

3,965

 

$

6,462

 

$

1,257

 

$

273

 

Internal

 

 

875

 

 

49

 

 

312

 

 

240

 

 

208

 

Total Segment Revenue

 

$

6,428

 

$

4,014

 

$

6,774

 

$

1,497

 

$

480

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax Income / (Loss) from Continuing Operations

 

 

1,834

 

 

570

 

 

399

 

 

(37)

 

 

196

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax Margin

 

 

28.5

%

 

14.2

%

 

5.9

%

 

(2.5)

%

 

40.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change YTY Revenue – External

 

 

6.8

%

 

(4.7)

%

 

(3.6)

%

 

(15.1)

%

 

(20.5)

%

Change YTY Revenue – External @constant currency

 

 

5.8

%

 

(5.8)

%

 

(4.3)

%

 

(16.0)

%

 

(20.3)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

 

 

Cloud &

 

Global

 

Global

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cognitive

 

Business

 

Technology

 

 

 

 

Global

 

(Dollars in Millions)

 

Software*

 

Services*

 

Services

 

Systems

 

Financing

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

External

 

$

5,201

 

$

4,160

 

$

6,700

 

$

1,481

 

$

343

 

Internal

 

 

686

 

 

70

 

 

287

 

 

195

 

 

302

 

Total Segment Revenue

 

$

5,888

 

$

4,230

 

$

6,988

 

$

1,676

 

$

645

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax Income / (Loss) from Continuing Operations

 

 

1,290

 

 

567

 

 

490

 

 

39

 

 

275

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax Margin

 

 

21.9

%

 

13.4

%

 

7.0

%

 

2.3

%

 

42.6

%

_____________________________

* Recast to conform with 2020 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

 

 

Cloud &

 

Global

 

Global

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cognitive

 

Business

 

Technology

 

 

 

 

Global

 

(Dollars in Millions)

 

Software

 

Services

 

Services

 

Systems

 

Financing

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

External

 

$

16,540

 

$

11,992

 

$

19,245

 

$

4,477

 

$

837

 

Internal

 

 

2,431

 

 

150

 

 

911

 

 

628

 

 

660

 

Total Segment Revenue

 

$

18,971

 

$

12,142

 

$

20,155

 

$

5,106

 

$

1,497

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax Income / (Loss) from Continuing Operations

 

 

4,475

 

 

1,203

 

 

471

 

 

(7)

 

 

566

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax Margin

 

 

23.6

%

 

9.9

%

 

2.3

%

 

(0.1)

%

 

37.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change YTY Revenue – External

 

 

5.1

%

 

(4.2)

%

 

(5.7)

%

 

(1.9)

%

 

(23.9)

%

Change YTY Revenue – External @constant currency

 

 

5.7

%

 

(3.7)

%

 

(4.6)

%

 

(1.6)

%

 

(22.8)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

 

 

Cloud &

 

Global

 

Global

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cognitive

 

Business

 

Technology

 

 

 

 

Global

 

(Dollars in Millions)

 

Software*

 

Services*

 

Services

 

Systems

 

Financing

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

External

 

$

15,731

 

$

12,513

 

$

20,412

 

$

4,562

 

$

1,100

 

Internal

 

 

2,135

 

 

213

 

 

879

 

 

528

 

 

884

 

Total Segment Revenue

 

$

17,865

 

$

12,726

 

$

21,291

 

$

5,091

 

$

1,983

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax Income / (Loss) from Continuing Operations

 

 

5,082

 

 

1,154

 

 

1,000

 

 

(101)

 

 

803

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax Margin

 

 

28.4

%

 

9.1

%

 

4.7

%

 

(2.0)

%

 

40.5

%

_____________________________

* Recast to conform with 2020 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

 

 

Continuing Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-

 

Retirement-

 

Tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related

 

Related

 

Reform

 

Operating

 

 

 

GAAP

 

Adjustments*

 

Adjustments**

 

Impacts

 

(Non-GAAP)

 

Gross Profit

 

$

8,430

 

$

180

 

$

 

$

 

$

8,610

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit Margin

 

 

48.0

%

 

1.0

Pts

 

 

 

 

 

49.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

S,G&A

 

 

4,647

 

 

(279)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,367

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

R,D&E

 

 

1,515

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,515

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (Income) & Expense

 

 

253

 

 

(1)

 

 

(291)

 

 

 

 

(39)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense

 

 

323

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

323

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Expense & Other (Income)

 

 

6,603

 

 

(280)

 

 

(291)

 

 

 

 

6,032

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

 

 

1,827

 

 

460

 

 

291

 

 

 

 

2,578

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations

 

 

10.4

%

 

2.6

Pts

 

1.7

Pts

 

 

 

14.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for / (Benefit from) Income Taxes***

 

 

128

 

 

102

 

 

54

 

 

(21)

 

 

263

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective Tax Rate

 

 

7.0

%

 

2.7

Pts

 

1.3

Pts

 

(0.8)

Pts

 

10.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from Continuing Operations

 

 

1,698

 

 

358

 

 

237

 

 

21

 

 

2,315

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

 

 

9.7

%

 

2.0

Pts

 

1.4

Pts

 

0.1

Pts

 

13.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings / (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations

 

$

1.89

 

$

0.40

 

$

0.26

 

$

0.03

 

$

2.58

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

 

 

Continuing Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-

 

Retirement-

 

Tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related

 

Related

 

Reform

 

Operating

 

 

 

GAAP

 

Adjustments*

 

Adjustments**

 

Impacts

 

(Non-GAAP)

 

Gross Profit

 

$

8,336

 

$

209

 

$

 

$

 

$

8,545

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit Margin

 

 

46.2

%

 

1.2

Pts

 

 

 

 

 

47.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

S,G&A

 

 

5,024

 

 

(451)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,573

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

R,D&E

 

 

1,553

 

 

(53)

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (Income) & Expense

 

 

(31)

 

 

10

 

 

(145)

 

 

 

 

(166)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense

 

 

432

 

 

(24)

 

 

 

 

 

 

408

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Expense & Other (Income)

 

 

6,813

 

 

(518)

 

 

(145)

 

 

 

 

6,150

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

 

 

1,522

 

 

727

 

 

145

 

 

 

 

2,395

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations

 

 

8.4

%

 

4.0

Pts

 

0.8

Pts

 

 

 

13.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for / (Benefit from) Income Taxes***

 

 

(151)

 

 

142

 

 

16

 

 

(5)

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective Tax Rate

 

 

(9.9)

%

 

8.9

Pts

 

1.3

Pts

 

(0.2)

Pts

 

0.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from Continuing Operations

 

 

1,673

 

 

586

 

 

130

 

 

5

 

 

2,394

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

 

 

9.3

%

 

3.3

Pts

 

0.7

Pts

 

0.0

Pts

 

13.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings / (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations

 

$

1.87

 

$

0.66

 

$

0.14

 

$

0.01

 

$

2.68

 

