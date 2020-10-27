Uplift Education Hosts Virtual Screening The Upstanders Indie Flix to Celebrate National Bullying Prevention Month

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Uplift Education is proud to join other schools and districts across the country in celebrating National Bullying Prevention Month this October to educate and raise awareness of the prevalence and impact of bullying on children of all ages. Knowing that bullying prevention is a team effort, Uplift Education dedicates the entire month of October each year to provide a variety of activities and programs that promote an inclusive and safe school community for scholars across all grade levels.

As part of National Bullying Prevention Month in October, Uplift is proud to work with Indie Flix to host a virtual screening of the film The Upstanders.

The Upstanders explores cyber-bullying, bullying, and the brain science behind it all, and champions resilience and the power of connection to end bullying. All Uplift scholars in grades 6-12 are invited to screen the film with their families through Zoom on Tuesday, Oct 27th at 6:30pm. The film screening will be followed by an expert panel including Maurine and Matt Molak, Co-Founders of David’s Legacy Foundation, whose son David’s story is shared in the film, and moderated by Scilla Andreen, the award-winning producer of the film. This film inspires positive action, personal revelation and social change for all ages. (appropriate for ages 12+). The Upstanders explores cyber-bullying, bullying among friends, families, co-workers and the brain science behind it all.

The Upstanders is not only for those who personally experience bullying, but also for kids and adults who witness bullying. The film discusses that the larger the number of bystanders to bullying, the less likely it is that an individual intervenes. The bystander has the power to make an incredible difference.

“We all have bystanders and upstanders in us,” Dr. Tony Walker, Senior Director of Student Support Services at Uplift said. “We want to stand up when we see something wrong happening. This film shows how we can be upstanders in a safe way.”

“The Upstanders” shows bullying through the lens of students, parents, families, and experts. It demonstrates that even if a student deletes their social media accounts or blocks phone numbers, bullies can use other numbers to text screenshots of hurtful social media posts and continue to harass someone. The nature of social media that removes in-person connections is that it can make it easier for people to say and do things they would not do when they can see the other person. Technology can be a wonderful tool but limiting social media and maximizing real-life interactions with people is a great way to create a healthy balance. Covid-19 has only exacerbated the problem of cyber-abuse, by providing an environment conducive to bullying – one of isolation, anxiety, and increased time on screens.

Beyond National Bullying Prevention Month in October, Uplift protects all scholars every day through comprehensive, board-adopted policies that ensure prompt response and action from all Uplift schools for any allegations of bullying. This school year as we continue to expand our work around Diversity, Bullying, Equity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism, We are pleased to announce that Uplift is partnering with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to pilot No Place for Hate®, a nationally-recognized program that promotes peace, anti-hate, and anti-racism. It is our big goal that all Uplift middle and high schools will be recognized as No Place for Hate® schools within the next two years. Uplift was selected from districts across the country to participate in a two-year research study about school climate with ADL and Boston University.

At Uplift, we know that social and emotional health is a major factor in success at school for both scholars and teachers. Honoring National Bullying Prevention Month with activities for scholars, staff, and families ensures that all are equipped and empowered to create safe school communities, during the month of October and throughout the year.

Uplift Education Bully Prevention- Website Info:

Uplift Education

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 43 college preparatory, public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information Uplift’s mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit uplifteducation.org or facebook.com/uplifteducation.

