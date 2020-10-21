USANA Health Sciences Reports Strong Third Quarter Growth; Raises Full-Year 2020 Net Sales and EPS Outlook

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 26, 2020.

Key Financial & Operating Highlights

Third quarter net sales increased 14.5% year-over-year to $298.5 million due to strong product demand and successful incentive programs.

Diluted EPS increased 32.1% year-over-year to a record $1.44.

Active customers increased 16.5% year-over-year to a record 650,000.

Company raises full-year 2020 Net Sales and EPS outlook.

Q3 2020 Financial Performance

Consolidated Results Net Sales $298.5 million +14.5% vs. prior-year quarter

+13.6% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter

+$2.5 million FX impact, or +0.9% Diluted EPS $1.44 +32.1% vs. prior-year quarter

Diluted shares of 21.2 million, -4.7% Active Customers 650,000 +16.5% vs. prior-year quarter Cash & Cash



Equivalents $278.4 million Ended quarter with no debt

“This was an all-around very successful quarter for the Company,” said Kevin Guest, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “During the quarter, our strategies led to strong global customer demand for our high-quality nutritional products. We also offered various incentives and promotions that were well received and contributed meaningfully to sales and customer growth for the quarter.”

“Of further note, USANA’s Virtual Events strategy proved successful during the quarter. Our annual Americas and Europe Convention and our China National Sales Meeting were both held virtually, and this allowed us to reach larger audiences than did many of our past, in-person events. Throughout 2020, our management team and Associate sales force have demonstrated their ability to modify strategies and adapt to continually changing conditions, all in an effort to continue to advance USANA’s mission of health and wellness. We look forward to a strong finish to 2020 and delivering further growth in 2021.”

Q3 2020 Regional Results:

Asia Pacific Region Net Sales $241.3 million +15.7% vs. prior-year quarter

Constant currency net sales: +13.9%

+$3.7 million FX impact, or +1.8%

80.8% of consolidated net sales Active Customers 502,000 +15.4% vs. prior-year quarter Asia Pacific Sub-Regions Greater China Net Sales $136.0 million +3.9% vs. prior-year quarter

Constant currency net sales: +2.7% Active Customers 284,000 +4.0% vs. prior-year quarter

+2.2% sequentially North Asia Net Sales $29.0 million +24.3% vs. prior-year quarter

Constant currency net sales: +23.7% Active Customers 60,000 +20.0% vs. prior-year quarter

+7.1% sequentially Southeast Asia Pacific Net Sales $76.3 million +40.5% vs. prior-year quarter

Constant currency net sales: +36.7% Active Customers 158,000 +41.1% vs. prior-year quarter

+22.5% sequentially

Americas and Europe Region Net Sales $57.2 million +10.0% vs. prior-year quarter

Constant currency net sales: +12.2%

-$1.2 million FX impact, or -2.2%

19.2% of consolidated net sales Active Customers 148,000 +20.3% vs. prior-year quarter

+8.8% sequentially

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter with $278.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt. During the quarter, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock and, as of the end of the third quarter, there was approximately $73 million remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal 2020 Outlook

The Company is updating its consolidated net sales and earnings per share outlook for fiscal year 2020.

Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook Revised Range Previous Range Consolidated Net Sales $1.090 – $1.115 billion $1.050 – $1.100 billion Diluted EPS $5.15 – $5.45 $4.70 – $5.25

Doug Hekking, Chief Financial Officer, said, “In light of our third quarter results and our expectations for the fourth quarter, we are raising our net sales and EPS guidance. While we do not have incentive offerings of a similar magnitude scheduled for the fourth quarter, we expect the business to produce solid results and carry momentum into 2021. Going forward, we will continue to focus our efforts on balancing the need for financial flexibility with continued investments in opportunities that allow us to execute our long-term growth strategies.”

Management Commentary Document and Conference Call

For more information on the Company’s operating results, please see the “Management Commentary, Results and Outlook” document, which has been posted on the Company’s website (http://ir.usana.com) under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. USANA will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss today’s announcement with investors on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Investors may listen to the call by accessing USANA’s website at http://ir.usana.com. The call will consist of brief opening remarks by the Company’s management team, before moving directly into questions and answers.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Constant currency net sales, earnings, EPS and other currency-related financial information (collectively, “Financial Results”) are non-GAAP financial measures that remove the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates (“FX”) and help facilitate period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s Financial Results that we believe provide investors an additional perspective on trends and underlying business results. Constant currency Financial Results are calculated by translating the current period’s Financial Results at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing this amount to the prior-year period’s Financial Results.

About USANA

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, functional foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Germany, Spain, Romania, and Italy. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Our actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including: uncertainty related to the magnitude, scope and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (“COVID-19”) to our business, operations and financial results; the further spread of, and regulatory measures or voluntary actions that may be put in place to limit the spread of, COVID-19 in the markets where we operate, including restrictions on business operations, shelter at home, or social distancing requirements; the potential for a resurgence of COVID-19 spread in any of our markets in the future; the impact of COVID-19 on the domestic and world economies, including any negative impact on discretionary spending, consumer demand, and consumer behavior in general; regulatory risk in China in connection with the health products and direct selling business models; regulatory risk in the United States in connection with the direct selling business model; potential negative effects of deteriorating foreign and/or trade relations between the United States and China; potential negative effects of material breaches of our information technology systems to the extent we experience a material breach; material failures of our information technology systems; global economic conditions generally; reliance upon our network of independent Associates; risk associated with governmental regulation of our products, manufacturing and direct selling business model; adverse publicity risks globally; risks associated with our international expansion and operations; and uncertainty relating to the fluctuation in U.S. and other international currencies. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors, warnings, and cautionary statements that are contained in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release set forth our beliefs as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement after the date hereof or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations, except as required by law.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended 26-Sep-20 28-Sep-19 26-Sep-20 28-Sep-19 Net sales $ 298,513 $ 260,598 $ 824,123 $ 789,604 Gross profit 242,155 212,779 674,032 649,390 Operating expenses Associate incentives 131,144 111,059 358,065 345,100 Selling, general and administrative 65,656 66,262 192,014 202,671 Earnings from operations 45,355 35,458 123,953 101,619 Other income (expense) (1,080 ) 430 (536 ) 3,075 Earnings before income taxes 44,275 35,888 123,417 104,694 Income taxes 13,769 11,666 38,382 34,922 NET EARNINGS $ 30,506 $ 24,222 $ 85,035 $ 69,772 Earnings per share – diluted $ 1.44 $ 1.09 $ 4.00 $ 3.01 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 21,170 22,223 21,283 23,173

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of As of ASSETS 26-Sep-20 28-Dec-19 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 278,418 $ 234,830 Inventories 78,167 68,905 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,447 25,544 Total current assets 386,032 329,279 Property and equipment, net 99,400 95,233 Goodwill 16,894 16,636 Intangible assets, net 29,748 29,840 Deferred income taxes 4,618 3,090 Other assets 40,840 42,856 Total assets $ 577,532 $ 516,934 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 14,173 $ 12,525 Other current liabilities 146,690 123,573 Total current liabilities 160,863 136,098 Deferred income taxes 8,248 10,282 Other long-term liabilities 19,304 18,842 Stockholders’ equity 389,117 351,712 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 577,532 $ 516,934

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Sales by Region (unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended 26-Sep-20 28-Sep-19 Change from prior

year Currency

impact on

sales % change

excluding

currency

impact Asia Pacific Greater China $ 136,013 45.5 % $ 130,947 50.3 % $ 5,066 3.9 % $ 1,510 2.7 % Southeast Asia Pacific 76,313 25.6 % 54,327 20.8 % 21,986 40.5 % 2,032 36.7 % North Asia 28,969 9.7 % 23,299 8.9 % 5,670 24.3 % 145 23.7 % Asia Pacific Total 241,295 80.8 % 208,573 80.0 % 32,722 15.7 % 3,687 13.9 % Americas and Europe 57,218 19.2 % 52,025 20.0 % 5,193 10.0 % (1,167 ) 12.2 % $ 298,513 100.0 % $ 260,598 100.0 % $ 37,915 14.5 % $ 2,520 13.6 %

Active Associates by Region(1) (unaudited) As of 26-Sep-20 28-Sep-19 Asia Pacific Greater China 91,000 29.1% 99,000 35.0% Southeast Asia Pacific 113,000 36.1% 88,000 31.1% North Asia 39,000 12.4% 34,000 12.0% Asia Pacific Total 243,000 77.6% 221,000 78.1% Americas and Europe 70,000 22.4% 62,000 21.9% 313,000 100.0% 283,000 100.0%

Active Preferred Customers by Region (2) (unaudited) As of 26-Sep-20 28-Sep-19 Asia Pacific Greater China 193,000 57.3% 174,000 63.3% Southeast Asia Pacific 45,000 13.4% 24,000 8.7% North Asia 21,000 6.2% 16,000 5.8% Asia Pacific Total 259,000 76.9% 214,000 77.8% Americas and Europe 78,000 23.1% 61,000 22.2% 337,000 100.0% 275,000 100.0%

(1) Associates are independent distributors of our products who also purchase our products for their personal use. We only count as active those Associates who have purchased from us any time during the most recent three-month period, either for personal use or resale.

(2) Preferred Customers purchase our products strictly for their personal use and are not permitted to resell or to distribute the products. We only count as active those Preferred Customers who have purchased from us any time during the most recent three-month period. China utilizes a Preferred Customer program that has been implemented specifically for that market.

