Virtual Flash Memory Summit 2020 Spotlights Leading Storage Startups

Eideticom, Fungible, Lightbits Labs, MemVerge, Nebulon, NGD Systems, Pensando Systems, Pliops, ScaleFlux, VAST Data, NEO Semiconductor, FADU Technology, and WekaIO bring exciting new concepts to flash storage

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virtual Flash Memory Summit (FMS), the world’s premiere flash memory conference and exposition, today announced it will feature 13 leading startups on its program. They offer advances in computational storage, cloud architecture, persistent memory management, cloud-defined storage, data and storage processors, management software for networked storage, all-flash exabyte-scale storage, and filesystems for data-intensive workloads. They feature experienced teams, solid venture backing, products that have already attracted wide interest, and billion-dollar valuations.

Virtual FMS 2020 will be held on November 10-12 and expects to draw over 6,000 attendees.

“Startups always offer exciting new products and technology innovations,” said Chuck Sobey, FMS Conference Chairperson. “The ones presenting at Virtual FMS are the current rising stars in the storage world. This is a great opportunity for specialists at both vendors and data centers to learn about companies that will play a major role in the future of storage.”

Now in its 15th year, Flash Memory Summit features the latest technology trends, the most innovative products, and the broadest coverage of this rapidly expanding market. In 2019, FMS drew more than 6,000 registrants and over 120 exhibitors. The conference also features marketing and market research sessions plus sessions sponsored by NVM Express®, SNIA, and TechTarget, as well as a full-day free track by IDC on the latest market research. Popular continuing features include annual updates, industry trends, and overviews.

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers leading the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage, high-performance computing, and cloud systems.

