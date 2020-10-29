Wilshire Quinn Provides $2,370,000 Purchase Loan in Sausalito, California

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. announced Thursday that its private mortgage fund, the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, has provided a $2,370,000 purchase loan in Sausalito, California.

The multi-tenant office building consists of 10,500 square-feet and is situated on a .28-acre lot. The property was purchased by a seasoned real estate developer who plans on obtaining permits to transition the property into multi-family units.

The property was appraised this month for $3,950,000, giving Wilshire Quinn a total loan-to-value of 60 percent on the transaction. The loan was funded in five business days after the request for capital was made.

Wilshire Quinn typically funds loans in 5 to 7 business days and originates bridge loans ranging from $200,000-$20,000,000. Wilshire Quinn works directly with real estate owners and mortgage professionals nationwide.

As for Wilshire Quinn’s typical borrowers, their customer base is fairly diverse; borrowers range from builders looking for rehab financing, to individuals who are looking to purchase or refinance an investment property. Wilshire Quinn, a California hard money lender, provides financing to borrowers who are unable to obtain credit from traditional lending institutions or need to close quickly on a property.

