ABBYY and Bizagi Join Forces to Deliver Intelligent Automation Solutions to Enterprises Striving to Accelerate Digital Transformation 

Joint customers worldwide in financial services, transportation and logistics, and public sector benefit from leveraging Digital Intelligence with Process Automation

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bizagi—ABBYY and Bizagi have formed a strategic alliance stemming from challenges organizations face to maintain business continuity and meet customers’ needs as they pivot operations in a new socially distant and virtual environment. The companies have already transformed several organizations’ disrupted manual businesses processes including onboarding, processing of loans, and accounts payable.

“Efficiency is crucial right now. It’s more important than ever for organizations to shift from manual and untraceable processes to agile digital applications,” commented Rachel Brennan, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Bizagi. “There’s so much that companies can transform using the combination of Bizagi’s low-code application platform and ABBYY’s intelligent document processing capabilities. We look forward to many more successful projects in 2021.”

Industries where ABBYY and Bizagi have seen the most traction include financial services, manufacturing and the public sector. This is expected to broaden into other industries during 2021. Joint customers include DHL, First Home Bank and others.

“The speed in which companies are transforming their businesses, often within weeks, is truly unprecedented, and the only way they can accomplish this is by using industry leading digital platforms,” commented Bruce Orcutt, SVP of Product Marketing at ABBYY. “Along with Bizagi, we are focused on meeting the needs of organizations that are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives by offering them solutions that enable them to clearly understand their data, know their processes, and achieve hyperautomation.”

Bizagi is the only low-code process platform on the market that provides native integration for all three leading robotic process automation vendors: Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, and UiPath. ABBYY’s Digital Intelligence platform delivers access to real-time data about how organizations’ processes are currently working and the content that fuels them. Bizagi added a connector for ABBYY solutions to its platform to enable customers to turn unstructured data within documents into structured data ready for automation.

Additional resources available include the ABBYY Bizagi partner page, Add Content Intelligence to Bizagi to download the connector, an on-demand webinar, ABBYY: Intelligent Document Processing Integration Made Easy, and the upcoming Finance Process Automation 2020 online event on Dec. 10 at 11:00 a.m. EST Top 3 Technologies To Leverage For Accounts Payable & Finance Automation & How To Deploy Them.

About Bizagi

Bizagi’s industry leading platform for intelligent process automation connects people, applications, robots and information. As the most business friendly and flexible solution on the market, Bizagi enables true collaboration between business and IT, delivering faster adoption and success. Fueled by a community of over 1 million users, Bizagi powers enterprises worldwide including adidas, BAE Systems and Old Mutual. For more information visit www.bizagi.com

About ABBYY

ABBYY empowers organizations to gain a complete understanding of their business processes and the content that fuels them with its Digital Intelligence platform. ABBYY technologies are used by more than 5,000 companies, including many of the Fortune 500, and is recognized for its leadership in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Process Discovery & Mining for driving significant impact where it matters most: customer experience, effectiveness, profitability and competitive advantage. ABBYY is a global company with offices in 14 countries. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com or visit us on social on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

