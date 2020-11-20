ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its management will participate in BofA’s 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference. The company’s presentation will be in the form of a fireside chat to be held on November 30 at 10:30 a.m. EST.

The fireside chat will be webcast and will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com or through the following link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/levfin2020/id58105254547.cfm. A webcast replay will be available within 24 hours of the live event and will expire on March 2, 2021.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world’s largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

Contacts

Christine Hanneman

Investor Relations

(847) 796-4320

Julie McEwan

Media Relations

(937) 974-8162

More Stories

New Jersey Natural Gas Announces $10 Million Bill Credit

Intelligent Waves Named at Top Among 2020 Best Companies for Veterans by Monster and Military.com

Ping Pong Black Friday Deals (2020) Identified by Retail Fuse

Poker Powher Partners with World College Poker to Empower Women Through Poker Education on College Campuses Worldwide

Lightfox Games Raises $3.3M in Seed Round to Build More Accessible Mobile Midcore Games

Best iPhone Black Friday Deals (2020): Apple iPhone 12, 11, SE & More Sales Compared by The Consumer Post

You may have missed

New Jersey Natural Gas Announces $10 Million Bill Credit

ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

Intelligent Waves Named at Top Among 2020 Best Companies for Veterans by Monster and Military.com

Ping Pong Black Friday Deals (2020) Identified by Retail Fuse

Poker Powher Partners with World College Poker to Empower Women Through Poker Education on College Campuses Worldwide

error: Content is protected !!