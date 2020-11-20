ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its management will participate in BofA’s 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference. The company’s presentation will be in the form of a fireside chat to be held on November 30 at 10:30 a.m. EST.

The fireside chat will be webcast and will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com or through the following link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/levfin2020/id58105254547.cfm. A webcast replay will be available within 24 hours of the live event and will expire on March 2, 2021.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world’s largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

