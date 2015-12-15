Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) today announced that the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted three new employees the option to purchase an aggregate of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock, at a per share exercise price of $3.45, the closing trading price on November 6, and restricted stock units to acquire 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The stock options and restricted stock units vest over four years and were granted pursuant to the Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2016 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the company’s board of directors in March 2016 under Rule 5653(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Peter Vozzo
Westwicke Partners
443-213-0505
[email protected]

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
Vice President, Communications & Engagement
510-450-3528
[email protected]

More Stories

CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Operations with a New Store in Indiana

Sound Money Scholarship Winners are Announced

Link the Virtual World with Real-World with ISAL Coin

VIVUS Seeks Bankruptcy Court Approval of Second Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization and Existing Stock Record Date

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

FDA issues Complete Response Letter for sutimlimab, an investigational treatment for hemolysis in adults with cold agglutinin disease

You may have missed

CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Operations with a New Store in Indiana

Sound Money Scholarship Winners are Announced

Link the Virtual World with Real-World with ISAL Coin

VIVUS Seeks Bankruptcy Court Approval of Second Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization and Existing Stock Record Date

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

error: Content is protected !!