ARxIUM Completes Expansion of UNC Health Pharmacy Operations

Installation of systemwide inventory management application provides tracking of COVID-19 medications

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#arxium–ARxIUM, a global provider of pharmacy automation, workflow and inventory management solutions, today announced it has completed a multi-year engagement that expands and integrates the UNC Health Shared Services Center, UNC Hospitals, and Rex Hospital. By implementing a range of highly automated, interoperable systems and other workflow solutions, the health system has achieved advanced pharmacy safety and operational efficiencies.

UNC Health’s use of RxWorks Pro, an inventory management application, has been instrumental during COVID-19 in providing readily available Quantity on Hand (QOH) data. It has allowed the informatics department to remotely access RxWorks, enabling the health system to share QOH data for specific medications, such as remdesivir. Additionally, the application’s Virtual Location feature helps manage COVID-related medication inventory across all UNC facilities and provides real time tracking and optimization of locations with the highest demand.

“As a longstanding, collaborative partner with UNC Health, completing the expansion and integration of their pharmacy operations is an exciting milestone for us,” said Dr. Niels Erik Hansen, president and CEO of ARxIUM. “While COVID presented unforeseen challenges, it demonstrated a renewed importance of inventory management due to supply chain disruptions and other issues. As such, our mobile application has served as a timely solution for efficiently managing UNC’s COVID-related supplies.”

During the expansion, UNC Health also installed the company’s RxWorks Pro Mobile feature, an integrated software platform that allows pharmacists and technicians to manage workflow throughout the pharmacy footprint, instead of being confined to workstations. In addition, RxWorks SiteLINK, a web-based ordering feature, is servicing many of the health system’s offsite locations by fulfilling pharmacy orders and providing traceable data. UNC Health’s pharmacy operations also include ARxIUM’s high-density inventory storage solutions, FastFind Carousels, oral-solid pouch packaging system, FastPak Elite, and high-volume fulfillment solution, OptiFill, among other applications.

“ARxIUM’s technologies can be customized to adapt to our changing needs, which has helped achieve our business outcomes,” said Mark Lyons, interim system vice president of pharmacy at UNC Health.

ARxIUM will continue providing services that optimize pharmacy workflows to address evolving COVID-related needs. It is also identifying other available solutions, as additional UNC Health pharmacy locations are integrated into the RxWorks Pro platform.

About ARxIUM



Based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois and Winnipeg, Manitoba, ARxIUM is an industry-leading developer of pharmacy automation, workflow and inventory management solutions that improve safety, cost savings, and productivity. The company provides solutions to shared service centers and health systems, hospital, long-term care, retail, and government pharmacies. ARxIUM is the developer of the only fully automated IV compounding system in the market today and offers automated packaging, dispensing, vial filling, and high-volume systems. The company also provides inventory management, scheduling and workflow software, professional consulting, and system implementation assistance, among other services. ARxIUM is the creator of the Pharmacy 4.0 approach, which seamlessly converges clinical pharmacy, central production and automation advancements into fully automated, interactive data processes. The approach allows pharmacies to more safely, accurately and cost effectively monitor and address patient care and medication delivery demands in real time. For more information, visit arxium.com.

About UNC Health



UNC Health is an integrated health care system owned by the state of North Carolina and based in Chapel Hill. It exists to further the teaching mission of the University of North Carolina and to provide state-of-the-art patient care.

UNC Health is comprised of UNC Hospitals at Chapel Hill, ranked consistently among the best medical centers in the country; the UNC School of Medicine, a nationally eminent research institution; Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville; Chatham Hospital in Siler City; Johnston Health in Clayton and Smithfield; UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston; Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro; Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir; Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount; UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, UNC REX Healthcare and its provider network in Wake County; and the UNC Physicians Network.

For more information, please visit www.unchealth.org.

