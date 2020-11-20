Aspen Dental Expands Access to Dental Care in Chicago, IL

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Dental has officially opened its doors in Chicago, Illinois with the opening of a brand-new office in the city’s South Loop, bringing two new local dentists to their community. Aspen Dental has more than 40 practices in Illinois and continues to break down barriers and bring comprehensive, affordable care to patients across the country.

Located at 1114 S Clinton St., the office is led by Dr. Isabel Llamozas Otamendi, who received their DMD degree from the University of Illinois and completed postgraduate oral surgery and dental implants in Barcelona, Spain; and Dr. Andreina C. Vitto, who received their DDS Degree from Indiana University and is board certified in periodontics and dental implants. Dr. Otamendi, Dr. Vitto and their team will provide a full range of dental services ranging from preventive care and general dentistry to dentures and restoration.

Independently-owned and operated, Aspen Dental offices offer patient-friendly programs and services that make it easier for patients to get the dental care they need, including:

Personalized treatment and friendly service. Each patient receives a comprehensive diagnosis and treatment plan designed by the dentist, with long-term oral and overall health in mind. Available services may include hygiene, treatment of periodontal (gum) disease, clear aligners, implants, extractions, fillings, oral surgery, whitening, and crown and bridge work.

Affordable dental care. Aspen Dental practices are committed to keeping prices low so that patients can get the care they need. The practice works with all insurance providers and handles the paperwork, saving patients time and hassle, and offers free new-patient exams and X-rays for patients without dental insurance. And since no one likes an unexpected bill, the practice offers a clear, detailed estimate on the cost of treatment to give patients peace of mind.

On-site denture labs and Denture Money Back Guarantee. Every Aspen Dental practice is equipped with an on-site denture laboratory, which helps facilitate quick turnaround for denture repairs, relines or adjustments. Patients choose Aspen Dental for the seven styles of full and partial dentures and have the comfort of knowing that the supportive dentists and staff will go above and beyond to ensure proper fit and comfort of their custom-crafted dentures. Getting used to dentures takes some time, but if patients are dissatisfied with their dentures for any reason – the practice will refund the cost of the dentures when patients return them within 90 days under the Aspen Dental Denture Money Back Guarantee.

Convenient hours and location. The office will be open extended hours, including evenings and select Saturdays, so that patients can see the dentist at a time that works best for their schedule. Walk-in and emergency patients are welcome.

Office hours will be Mondays through Wednesdays from 7:30am to 5:30pm, Thursdays from 10am to 8pm, and Fridays from 8am to 1pm. To make a dental appointment, patients can go to www.aspendental.com and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; call (312) 254-9798 or call 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633).

Aspen Dental is also taking proactive steps so that patients, care teams and communities have a safe, clean care environment for all their dental needs, including with opening new practices. You can learn more about our health and safety protocol through our Smile Wide, Smile Safe Promise.

About Aspen Dental

The Aspen Dental network includes more than 850 offices, in 42 states, owned and operated by independent practice owners and dentists, who operate with clinical autonomy and share a commitment to creating access to care for those who need it most. These independent practice owners supported 5.5 million patient visits in 2019, based on the belief that everyone has the right to quality, affordable oral health care. Each dental care team offers patients a safe, welcoming, judgment-free environment to address their dental challenges, including comprehensive exams, cleanings, extractions, fillings, periodontal treatment, whitening, oral surgery, crown and bridge work, and denture services. https://www.aspendental.com/

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI)

ADMI is the Dental Support Organization (DSO) that offers a full range of essential business support services to the independent dental practice owners in the Aspen Dental network. Service availability includes: location selection, leasing, outfitting each practice with state-of-the art equipment, billing and collection, human resources support, finance, accounting and marketing. Support from ADMI allows the dental care teams, who practice with clinical autonomy, to focus on delivering the high-quality patient care that patients expect in today’s changing healthcare landscape.

