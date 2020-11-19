BCS Occupies New Corporate HQ and Tactical Operations Center in Addison, Texas

Office Expansion Result of Company Growth, Data Center Operations Outsourcing Trend and Demand for Business Continuity Solutions

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BCS, one of the nation’s fastest growing data center operations providers, announces fully occupying its new corporate headquarters in the iconic 14-story Millennium Tower in the Dallas suburb of Addison. The location is also the new home of BCS Tactical Operations Center, a 7x24x365 eyes-on-glass, remote monitoring, maintenance and response center.





In early 2020 BCS announced signing a 10-year lease for 15,000 square feet of office space. The built-out space accommodates offices for the company’s corporate technical services group, business development team, marketing, training and program administration staff. The BCS Tactical Operations Center (TOC) is a centralized client-facing, command, control, communications and remote operations center. It provides data center owners with critical facility support, physical security oversight, plus tactical incident management and reporting. BCS also has administrative offices in Texarkana, Texas, and operates data centers across North America, with plans to expand to Europe.

“Expanding our Dallas footprint was a strategic choice due to its central location and the key role this market plays for the entire data center industry,’’ said BCS CEO Danny Crocker. “The fact we are able to do this during a global pandemic is evidence of positive underlying business fundamentals and our team’s ability to demonstrate and deliver a very strong value proposition to current and future customers,” he added.

BCS provides data center facility management, physical security and IT services using a single, fully integrated, self-performance model. BCS employees perform a minimum of 80% of all services, in contrast with industry common practice of contracting with multiple vendors and subcontractors.

The BCS TOC uses the BCS CriticalWorksTM computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) and business intelligence capabilities. The BCS TOC aligns with other BCS best-in-class practices and procedures to deliver continuous uptime and meet client service-level agreements.

BCS employs data center operations engineers, IT service operations technicians, security officers and service-delivery subject matter experts across North America. The company has more than 6.8 million square feet of critical infrastructure under contract, including managing and operating highly regulated, compliant, uptime-dependent facilities for some of the nation’s largest financial services and technology companies.

About BCS

BCS is an enterprise-level, critical facilities operations company focusing exclusively on data centers. The BCS solutions portfolio includes facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services through one fully integrated self-performance model. BCS utilizes advanced technology and centralized services, including BCS CriticalWorksTM, BCS CriticalCareTM and the BCS Tactical Operations Center, to achieve increased performance, efficiency and scale. BCS serves the needs of Fortune 500 companies coast-to-coast with 28 data centers, 6.8 million total square feet (1.8 million in raised floor) and 150 MW of data center critical power under contract.

For more information, visit bcsdatacenteroperations.com or follow BCS on LinkedIn.

