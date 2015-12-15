Best Chromebook Black Friday Deals 2020: Best Early Samsung, Acer, Google & ASUS Deals Published by Spending Lab
The best early Black Friday Chromebook deals for 2020, featuring the top ASUS touchscreen Chromebooks, Google Pixelbook & more offers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2020 experts have found the latest early Chromebook deals for Black Friday, including all the latest sales on Acer, Samsung, HP, Dell, Google & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Chromebook Deals:
- Save up to $170 on a wide range of Chromebooks at Walmart.com – check the latest deals on top-rated HP, Samsung, Acer, Dell and Lenovo Chromebooks
- Save on HP Chromebooks at HP.com – shop the HP Chromebook range featuring chrome OS, Intel Celeron Processors and HD touch displays
- Save up to $50 on Samsung Chromebooks & Notebooks at Walmart – includes individual and bundle deals
- Save up to $212 on a wide range of touchscreen Chromebooks at Amazon – check deals from top brands like HP, Lenovo, Acer, Dell and more
- Save up to 62% on Chromebooks from Lenovo, Dell, Acer & more at Walmart – check the hottest deals from top-rated brands
- Save up to $230 on Samsung Chromebooks at Amazon – check for live prices on the popular Samsung Chromebook 3, 4, Plus V2 and Pro in a variety of sizes
- Save up to 46% on Chromebook laptops at Amazon – check for live prices on the popular Samsung Chromebook 3, Google Pixelbook, Acer Chromebook, Asus Chromebook Flip and Lenovo Chromebooks
- Save up to $340 on ASUS Chromebooks – click the link for the latest deals on ASUS Chromebook Flip & more best-selling ASUS Chromebook laptops at Walmart
- Save on Google Pixelbook 2-in-1 touchscreen laptops at Walmart – includes individual and bundle deals
- Save up to $170 on Acer Chromebooks at Walmart – check the latest deals on the top-rated Acer Chromebook 14, 715 & R13
- Save up to $400 on Google Pixelbook laptops at Amazon – find deals on Pixelbooks with storage options up to 512GB & renewed models
- Save up to 30% on Acer touchscreen Chromebooks at Amazon – check live individual and bundle deals
In need of some more deals? Click here to access the entire range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest holiday season deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Acer Spin 311 Chromebook is a convertible laptop that carries an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display. This Chromebook by Acer takes a laptop form but lets you flip the screen backward to get the portability and convenience of a tablet. The Spin 11 Chromebook features Bluetooth 5.0 and Gigabit Wifi 5 connectivity and 4GB DDR4 RAM. Other good alternatives are the Google Pixelbook Go, ASUS Flip C434, and the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])