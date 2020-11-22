Black Friday iRobot Roomba Deals (2020): Early Roomba 960, i7, s9, e5, and i3+ Robot Vacuum Deals Summarized by Saver Trends

Early Black Friday iRobot Roomba deals for 2020 have landed, browse the latest early Black Friday Roomba 960, 980 & more sales here on this page

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday iRobot Roomba deals are underway. Review the latest savings on iRobot vacuum cleaners Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Roomba Deals:

The iRobot Roomba has become a household name for robot vacuums with different models catering to varying needs. The Roomba 960 is the best all-rounder in the family with two navigation sensors. The Roomba i7 and i7+ are the most high-tech yet pricey options available while the Roomba 690 and 675 are the most budget-friendly. Like the Roomba 890, the e5 has no cameras or sensors but has a large storage capacity.

