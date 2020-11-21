Black Friday OnePlus Deals 2020: Best Early OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, 7, 7 Pro & 7T Phone Sales Compiled by The Consumer Post
Summary of the best early OnePlus deals for Black Friday 2020, including the latest deals on OnePlus 7 and 8, 7 Pro and 8 Pro, and 7T and 8T phones
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the top early OnePlus deals for Black Friday, featuring the best OnePlus smartphone deals. Explore the latest deals by clicking the links below.
Best OnePlus Deals:
- Save up to $800 on the latest OnePlus smartphones at Verizon – Verizon are also running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $800 off’ promotion for OnePlus 8 5G smartphones
- Save up to 45% on a wide range of unlocked OnePlus smartphones at Amazon – check the latest deals on OnePlus 6T, 7, 7T, 8, and 8 Pro with 128 or 256 GB storage capacity
- Save up to $450 on OnePlus smartphones at Walmart – check live prices on unlocked and locked OnePlus smartphones including OnePlus 6T, 8, 8 Pro, 7, 7T, and 7 Pro with up to 256 GB storage capacity
- Save up to $800 off the OnePlus 8 5G smartphone at Verizon – Verizon are also running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $800 off’ promotion for OnePlus 8 5G smartphones
- Save up to 45% on OnePlus 8 smartphones at Walmart – the 5G-ready OnePlus 8 comes with 128GB of internal storage while the OnePlus Pro has 256GB
- Save up to $52 on OnePlus 8 smartphones at Amazon – it features 6.55-inch display, Android 10.0 operating system, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage capacity
- Save up to $180 on the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G at Walmart – with a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB RAM, quad camera and 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display
- Save up to 45% on OnePlus 7 smartphones at Walmart – check out live prices on OnePlus 7 smartphones
- Save up to 31% on OnePlus 7 smartphones at Amazon – featuring a 6.41-inch AMOLED HDR10 full HD display & a 48MP camera
- Save on OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones at Walmart – the OnePlus 7 Pro model features dual-sim, 48MP Triple Rear camera and Pop-up front camera
Searching for more deals? Click here to access the full selection of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s current Black Friday-worthy deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G capability, guaranteeing fast and reliable performance. The Pro variant takes things up a notch with wireless charging and a 120 Hz display as opposed to the standard’s 90 Hz counterpart. In the middle is the latest model: the OnePlus 8T. It’s a mix of the two, sporting the same screen size as the OnePlus 8 and the same 120 Hz refresh rate as the OnePlus 8 Pro. Meanwhile, the previous-generation models are still worthwhile, namely the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro. That goes double for the Pro versions, which have a motorized pop-up selfie camera, paving the way for screens without a notch or punch hole.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])