Black Friday OnePlus Deals (2020): Top Early OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 8 & 8 Pro Deals Revealed by Deal Stripe
The best early OnePlus deals for Black Friday, featuring discounts on the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T models and OnePlus 7, 7 Pro and 7T
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find all the best early OnePlus deals for Black Friday 2020, together with the latest OnePlus phone offers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best OnePlus Deals:
- Save up to $800 on the latest OnePlus smartphones at Verizon – Verizon are also running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $800 off’ promotion for OnePlus 8 5G smartphones
- Save up to 45% on a wide range of unlocked OnePlus smartphones at Amazon – check the latest deals on OnePlus 6T/ 7/ 7T/ 8/ 8 pro with 128/256 GB storage capacity
- Save up to $450 on OnePlus smartphones at Walmart – check live prices on unlocked and locked OnePlus smartphones including OnePlus 6T/ 7/ 7T/ 7 pro/ 8/ 8 pro with up to 256 GB storage capacity
- Save up to 45% on OnePlus 8 smartphones at Walmart – the 5G-ready OnePlus 8 comes with 128GB of internal storage while the OnePlus Pro has 256GB
- Save up to $52 on OnePlus 8 smartphones at Amazon – it features 6.55-inch display, Android 10.0 operating system, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage capacity
- Save up to 45% on OnePlus 7 smartphones at Walmart – check out live prices on OnePlus 7 smartphones
- Save up to 31% on OnePlus 7 smartphones at Amazon – featuring a 6.41-inch AMOLED HDR10 full HD display & a 48MP camera
The OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T are the current smartphone lineup of the brand, all of which have the 5G-capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 under the hood. Compared to the standard model, which has a 90 Hz Fluid display, the OnePlus 8 Pro and 8T up the refresh rate to 120 Hz. Of the three, only the Pro variant has wireless charging support. The OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro may be older models, but they’re still worth considering since they can still keep up in terms of performance. Moreover, the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro have a motorized front-facing camera that pops up, something that not even the newer models have.
