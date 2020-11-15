Black Friday OnePlus Deals (2020): Top Early OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 8 & 8 Pro Deals Revealed by Deal Stripe

The best early OnePlus deals for Black Friday, featuring discounts on the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T models and OnePlus 7, 7 Pro and 7T

The OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T are the current smartphone lineup of the brand, all of which have the 5G-capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 under the hood. Compared to the standard model, which has a 90 Hz Fluid display, the OnePlus 8 Pro and 8T up the refresh rate to 120 Hz. Of the three, only the Pro variant has wireless charging support. The OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro may be older models, but they’re still worth considering since they can still keep up in terms of performance. Moreover, the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro have a motorized front-facing camera that pops up, something that not even the newer models have.

