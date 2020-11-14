Black Friday Surface Go Deals (2020): Top Early Microsoft Surface Go & Go 2 Sales Tracked by Deal Stripe
Save on Surface Go 2-in-1 laptop deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with the top Surface Go and Go 2 sales
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a review of all the best early Microsoft Surface Go deals for Black Friday, including savings on the latest Surface Go 2. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Surface Go Deals:
- Save up to $136 on Microsoft Surface Go tablets at Walmart – individual deals available and options to add type cover, and Microsoft 365 subscription
- Save up to $50 on the Microsoft Surface Go at Microsoft.com – check live prices on Microsoft Surface Go Essentials bundle deals
- Save up to $50 on the Microsoft Surface Go at Amazon – available in 8GB to 128GB storage options
- Save up to $152 on Microsoft Surface Go 2 at Walmart – check the hottest individual and bundle deals (1 year Microsoft 356 subscription/ Surface Pen/ Type Cover)
- Save on Microsoft Surface Go 2 at Amazon – check live price available with different colors to choose from (Silver, Platinum, Black)
Best Microsoft Surface Deals:
- Save up to 30% on the latest Microsoft Surface devices at Walmart – save on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Go, Book & Laptop series
- Save up to 25% on Microsoft Surface devices & bundles at Microsoft.com – live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3, Surface Go & more
- Save up to 35% on Microsoft Surface laptops, 2-in-1s and tablets at Amazon – check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 3 and Surface Laptop 3
- New & existing customers get 50% off the Microsoft Surface Duo at AT&T.com
Smallest, lightest Surface with 10.5” touchscreen, the Surface Go 2 is a laptop-tablet hybrid It features 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y dual-core processor, and battery life up to 10 hours. Housed with Full HD front- and rear-facing cameras along with a 10.5” PixelSense™ Display, the Surface Go 2 is also 64% faster than Surface Go (its 2018 predecessor) and has improved speed for everyday tasks, streaming movies, music and shows, shopping, browsing, emails, and homework. All in all, it’s a brilliant choice for users wanting portability and versatility.
