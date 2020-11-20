Cherrill Farnsworth Joins Shearwater Health’s Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Shearwater Health, a leading provider of global healthcare solutions, announced the addition of Cherrill Farnsworth to its Board of Directors. She brings years of expertise that will deepen Shearwater’s ability to serve health plans and their members.

Farnsworth is an influential national expert on health care change, and an entrepreneur who started seven successful companies over the course of her career – most recently the specialty healthcare management leader, HealthHelp.

Nationally recognized for her achievements, she has received the KPMG Peat Marwick High Tech Entrepreneur of the Year Award and the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The National Association of Specialty Health Organizations also named her “Most Influential in Specialty Health.”

Houston named her a Woman on the Move as early in her career as 1986. In 2015, she was elected to the prestigious Committee of 200, a membership organization of the world’s most successful women entrepreneurs and corporate innovators. Farnsworth is also an active elected member of the Women Business Leaders of the U.S. Health Care Industry Foundation.

“We are grateful to have Cherrill join the board. Her expertise will enhance our ability to serve health plans and their members, and her entrepreneurial spirit resonates with our values at Shearwater,” said Tom Kendrot, CEO of Shearwater Health. “Her past success, vision for the future, and expertise in utilization management will provide immense value to our customers.”

About Shearwater Health:

Because of a shortage of clinicians, it’s difficult to scale healthcare organizations. Shearwater Health provides teams of remote and onsite clinicians that expand the size and impact of clinical teams, so that clients can focus on internal teams practicing at the peak of their license.​

From bedside to back-office, there are over 3,000 Shearwater clinicians solving medical and administrative problems every hour of every day all over the world. Shearwater combines clinical expertise with Six Sigma process excellence and RPA technology to improve healthcare outcomes. ​

