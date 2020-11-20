Clean Harbors to Present at BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

NORWELL, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH) the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Michael L. Battles, Chief Accounting Officer Eric J. Dugas and SVP Investor Relations Jim Buckley will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference.

Clean Harbors’ presentation will take place at 9:00 a.m. ET, Tuesday, December 1, and will be webcast live. To access the live or archived webcast, visit the “Investor Relations” portion of Clean Harbors’ website at www.cleanharbors.com.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.

Contacts

Michael L. Battles

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Clean Harbors, Inc.

781.792.5100

[email protected]

Jim Buckley

SVP Investor Relations

Clean Harbors, Inc.

781.792.5100

[email protected]

