Colony Capital to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Data Center Conference

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) announced today Marc Ganzi, CEO Colony Capital, Inc. will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Data Center Conference on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at 3:00 pm EST. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference the following day, Wednesday, November 25th.

A link to the panel discussion will be available at the Company’s Investor Relations home page at http://ir.clny.com/events.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 12 countries.

