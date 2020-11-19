Copart Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CopartEarnings–Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2020.

For the three months ended October 31, 2020, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $592.9 million, $296.8 million, and $200.3 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $38.5 million, or 6.9%; an increase in gross profit of $41.9 million, or 16.4%; and a decrease in net income of $17.9 million, or 8.2%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $0.83 compared to $0.91 last year, a decrease of 8.8%.

Excluding the impact of discrete income tax items, foreign currency-related gains, certain income tax benefits and payroll taxes related to accounting for stock option exercises, and the effect on common equivalent shares from ASU 2016-09, non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share for the three months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019, were $0.79 and $0.65, respectively, an increase of 21.5%. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) can be found in the tables attached to this press release.

On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/copart/mediaframe/41926/indexl.html or via hyperlink at www.copart.com/investorrelation. A replay of the call will be available through January 21, 2021 by calling (877) 660-6853. Use confirmation code: 13713059.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and in some jurisdictions, to the general public. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers and individuals. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 150,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in this release are certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which exclude the impact of discrete income tax items, foreign currency-related gains, certain income tax benefits and payroll taxes related to accounting for stock option exercises, and the effect on common equivalent shares from ASU 2016-09. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent alternative financial measures under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive view of Copart’s operations in accordance with GAAP and should only be read in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. This information constitutes non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, Copart has presented herein, and will present in other information it publishes that contains these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Copart believes the presentation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share included in this release in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures provides meaningful information for investors, analysts and management in assessing Copart’s business trends and financial performance. From a financial planning and analysis perspective, Copart management analyzes its operating results with and without the impact of discrete income tax items, foreign currency-related gains, certain income tax benefits and payroll taxes related to accounting for stock option exercises, and the effect on common equivalent shares from ASU 2016-09.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements concerning the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by our statements and comments. For a more complete discussion of the risks that could affect our business, please review the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis” and the other risks identified in Copart’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage investors to review these disclosures carefully. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time on our behalf.

Copart, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Service revenues and vehicle sales:

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

515,372

 

 

$

487,856

 

Vehicle sales

 

77,568

 

 

66,568

 

Total service revenues and vehicle sales

 

592,940

 

 

554,424

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Yard operations

 

206,986

 

 

222,879

 

Cost of vehicle sales

 

64,360

 

 

58,764

 

Yard depreciation and amortization

 

23,294

 

 

16,820

 

Yard stock-based compensation

 

1,531

 

 

1,092

 

Gross profit

 

296,769

 

 

254,869

 

General and administrative

 

35,138

 

 

38,843

 

General and administrative depreciation and amortization

 

5,655

 

 

6,194

 

General and administrative stock-based compensation

 

7,382

 

 

4,441

 

Total operating expenses

 

344,346

 

 

349,033

 

Operating income

 

248,594

 

 

205,391

 

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(5,032

)

 

(4,026

)

Other income, net

 

3,253

 

 

717

 

Total other expense

 

(1,779

)

 

(3,309

)

Income before income taxes

 

246,815

 

 

202,082

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

46,530

 

 

(16,098

)

Net income

 

$

200,285

 

 

$

218,180

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per common share

 

$

0.85

 

 

$

0.94

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

235,791

 

 

231,169

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per common share

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.91

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

239,968

 

 

238,662

 

Copart, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

October 31, 2020

 

July 31, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

$

605,732

 

 

$

477,718

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

407,897

 

 

350,207

 

Vehicle pooling costs

 

84,128

 

 

73,684

 

Inventories

 

28,244

 

 

20,080

 

Income taxes receivable

 

915

 

 

26,740

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

11,260

 

 

15,330

 

Total current assets

 

1,138,176

 

 

963,759

 

Property and equipment, net

 

2,072,059

 

 

1,941,719

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

112,275

 

 

118,455

 

Intangibles, net

 

45,864

 

 

47,772

 

Goodwill

 

342,576

 

 

343,622

 

Deferred income taxes

 

212

 

 

213

 

Other assets

 

30,026

 

 

39,721

 

Total assets

 

$

3,741,188

 

 

$

3,455,261

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

359,816

 

 

$

318,530

 

Deferred revenue

 

9,476

 

 

8,233

 

Income taxes payable

 

12,640

 

 

3,709

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

24,011

 

 

24,821

 

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

 

1,593

 

 

751

 

Total current liabilities

 

407,536

 

 

356,044

 

Deferred income taxes

 

77,826

 

 

71,686

 

Income taxes payable

 

44,347

 

 

44,965

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

88,490

 

 

95,584

 

Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities, net of discount

 

411,845

 

 

397,036

 

Other liabilities

 

311

 

 

430

 

Total liabilities

 

1,030,355

 

 

965,745

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

24

 

 

24

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

701,654

 

 

672,727

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(128,494

)

 

(121,088

)

Retained earnings

 

2,137,649

 

 

1,937,853

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

2,710,833

 

 

2,489,516

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

3,741,188

 

 

$

3,455,261

 

Copart, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

200,285

 

 

$

218,180

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization, including debt cost

 

29,227

 

 

23,704

 

Allowance for credit loss

 

(157

)

 

382

 

Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated affiliates

 

(1,741

)

 

855

 

Stock-based compensation

 

8,913

 

 

5,533

 

Gain on sale of property and equipment

 

(1,230

)

 

(272

)

Deferred income taxes

 

6,239

 

 

4,839

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(57,860

)

 

(25,408

)

Vehicle pooling costs

 

(10,600

)

 

(9,358

)

Inventories

 

(8,259

)

 

1,710

 

Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets

 

15,236

 

 

4,079

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

 

153

 

 

256

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

42,880

 

 

16,587

 

Deferred revenue

 

1,251

 

 

(1,437

)

Income taxes receivable

 

25,825

 

 

(28,740

)

Income taxes payable

 

8,371

 

 

1,700

 

Other liabilities

 

 

 

(152

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

258,533

 

 

212,458

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment, including acquisitions

 

(147,093

)

 

(131,793

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

271

 

 

283

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(146,822

)

 

(131,510

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

 

20,014

 

 

12,620

 

Payments for employee stock-based tax withholdings

 

(489

)

 

(101,354

)

Payments of finance lease obligations

 

(327

)

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

19,198

 

 

(88,734

)

Effect of foreign currency translation

 

(2,895

)

 

2,569

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

128,014

 

 

(5,217

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

477,718

 

 

186,319

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

605,732

 

 

$

181,102

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

$

4,762

 

 

$

4,506

 

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

 

$

6,157

 

 

$

7,465

 

Copart, Inc.

Additional Financial Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

GAAP net income

 

$

200,285

 

 

$

218,180

 

Effect of discrete income tax items

 

 

 

(3,008

)

Effect of foreign currency-related gains, net of tax

 

(190

)

 

(263

)

Effect of recognizing tax benefit on exercise of employee stock options

 

(11,773

)

 

(62,365

)

Effect of payroll taxes on certain executive stock compensation, net of tax

 

 

 

2,867

 

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

188,322

 

 

$

155,411

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income per diluted common share

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.91

 

Non-GAAP net income per diluted common share

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

239,968

 

 

238,662

 

Effect on common equivalent shares from ASU 2016-09

 

(709

)

 

(1,306

)

Non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

239,259

 

 

237,356

 

 

Contacts

Melissa Hunter, Executive Support Manager, Office of the Chief Financial Officer

972-391-5090 or [email protected]

