EDF Renewables North America Signs Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Nucor Corporation

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EDF Renewables North America and Nucor Corporation, a diversified steel and steel products company, today announced the signing of a 15-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) for 250 megawatts (MWac) of solar energy in Texas.

The project, selected by Nucor under a competitive RFP process, is expected to begin delivering clean electricity in Q2 2023. The agreement marks the first solar power purchase agreement for Nucor and the largest of its kind for the steel industry.

Construction is expected to commence in Summer 2022, creating hundreds of construction-related jobs during its peak. The local community will benefit over its operating life through land lease, tax, and other payments. The expected electricity generated at full capacity is enough to meet the consumption of nearly 50,000 average Texas homes1.

“EDF Renewables is pleased to partner with Nucor and help them with their sustainability initiatives in a cost-effective manner,” said Ryan Pfaff, Executive Vice President, Grid-Scale Power at EDF Renewables. “Nucor’s decision to procure solar energy allows this project to move forward into construction, which will provide an economic boost to the local economy through new construction jobs and expanded tax base.”

“Nucor is one of the most efficient and cleanest steel producers in the world, and we are always looking for ways to reduce our carbon footprint. That is why we are proud to make our production process even cleaner by supporting the development of this solar energy project,” said Leon Topalian, President & CEO of Nucor Corporation. “We are already North America’s largest recycler, and supporting the addition of more clean power to the regional grid via this agreement further demonstrates Nucor’s commitment to sustainable steelmaking.”

With 35 years of experience and 16 gigawatts (GW) of renewable projects developed throughout North America, EDF Renewables provides a fully integrated bundle of energy solutions from grid-scale wind, solar, and solar plus storage projects to electric vehicle charging and energy storage management.

1 According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) 2018 Residential Electricity Sales and U.S. Census Data

About EDF Renewables:

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 11 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com

About Nucor Corporation:

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel — in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America’s largest recycler. For more information visit: www.nucor.com

Contacts

EDF Renewables

Sandi Briner, +1 858-521-3525



[email protected]