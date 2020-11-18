Eisai Selected for Membership in Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index 2020 for Seventh Time

TOKYO, Nov 18, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been selected for a membership in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific), the Asia Pacific version of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which are a family of premier global indices for socially responsible investment (SRI). This marks Eisai?s seventh selection.

The DJSI family was jointly established between RobecoSAM AG (Switzerland) and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (United States) in 1999 and assesses the corporate sustainability performance of eligible member companies based on economic, environmental and social criteria. The DJSI is one of the important investment criteria for the investors around the world who emphasize on corporate initiatives for improving non-financial value focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG).This year, the DJSI Asia Pacific has selected top 158 companies (82 of which are from Japan) from among the approximate major 600 companies in the region. Eisai received high scores in categories such as Innovation Management, Climate Strategy, Environmental Reporting as well as Human Rights.

In addition to the DJSI Asia Pacific, Eisai has been selected for the FTSE4Good Index Series, which is another global benchmark SRI index as well as for the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index and S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, which are the four ESG investment indices for Japanese stocks adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

Eisai?s corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. By strengthening its ESG initiatives and increasing non-financial value, Eisai is striving to sustainably enhance corporate value based on this corporate philosophy.

Eisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as “giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides,” which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to address unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology. As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through our investment and participation in partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.

For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.com

