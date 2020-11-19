eMaxx Announces Amy Lussier as Chief Financial Officer

PEABODY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eMaxx today announced that Amy Lussier has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of eMaxx Assurance Group of Companies, Inc. Amy will be responsible for all of the company’s financial functions including accounting, audit, treasury, corporate finance and investor relations.





“We are honored to have Amy join eMaxx to serve as Chief Financial Officer at eMaxx,” said Brian McCarthy, CEO, the holding company eMaxx Assurance Group of Companies, Inc. “Amy’s wealth of knowledge in the technology sectors aligns with our focus on delivering insurance and technology solutions to policyholders and Members to reduce expense and lost costs.”

Her career spans with extensive experience in audit, financial management and corporate strategy for various public and private companies in the technology sectors. She served in various roles at: Fuze, Inc. Deloitte & Touche, LLP, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Fidelis Cybersecurity.

“eMaxx is continuously transforming and delivering technology solutions to policyholders and Members of its captive programs,” says Amy Lussier, Chief Financial Officer, eMaxx. “The next generation of technology, which is the new Ultimate Customer Centric platform is truly revolutionary for the commercial alternative risk market.”

eMaxx has created proprietary technology platforms for Members of its alternative risk solutions including the Telematics Exchange™ and eLive Connect. eMaxx is currently rebuilding the captive member portals to provide a more simplified and streamlined user experience with the ultimate goal to drive down frictional cost. Multiple streams of insurance and risk management data are combined into one singular platform leveraging artificial intelligence. For more information about eMaxx, please visit https://www.emaxxgroup.com

About eMaxx

eMaxx Assurance Group of Companies, Inc. is an InsurTech that has four operating companies. The companies include: eMaxx Insurance Services, LLC (MGA & Insurance Program Administrator), eCaptiv (Vermont- Domiciled Captive Insurance Company), eRisk Solutions, LLC (Loss Prevention / Safety, Claims Investigational & Oversight, and Litigation Management) and eTech Services, LLC (Loss Expense Reducing Technology Systems and Platforms including Telematics Exchange and eLive Connect). More information can be found at: https://www.emaxxgroup.com.

