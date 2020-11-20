Exit Strategies LLC Announces Rebrand to The Exit Group and Key Additions to the Team

HENDERSON, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exit Strategies today announced it has rebranded as The Exit Group, LLC (“The Exit Group”) and added two senior professionals to the team, Zepher Loesch as a Partner, and Reece Cronin as a Senior Vice President.

The Exit Group has built a strong reputation with leading private equity and corporate acquirers. The Exit name has become synonymous with sourcing high quality relationships and opportunities that perform for both investors and sellers. “Rebranding and bringing in additional talent were important to us. We believe The Exit Group brand embodies our team first approach as well as the variety of transaction structures our team facilitates,” said The Exit Group’s Chairman, Mark Wagner.

Like many members of the Exit team Zepher has the DNA of a business founder and entrepreneur. Zepher has built a reputation recognized by many peers in the industry for working with and sourcing proprietary founder owned businesses. Most recently he was with Highview Capital, a private equity firm out of Los Angeles, CA. Zepher holds a BS in Finance from Linfield University. “We’re excited about the diverse and deep M&A experience Zepher brings to the team. He will play a critical leadership role in crafting the direction of the firm,” said The Exit Group’s Managing Partner, Jordan Wagner.

Reece Cronin has spent the past 3 years working part time in mergers and acquisitions at Genz & Associates as a Vice President. During his tenure at Genz he was focused on sourcing proprietary opportunities across industrial and business services end markets. Reece has previously held positions at Boeing, Raytheon, and Starbucks corporate. He holds a BS in Manufacturing Engineering Technology and a Masters in Engineering and Technology Management. “Reece increases Exit’s technical expertise and insights in industrial and business service end markets. This is just one of the many ways he makes our team stronger and deeper,” Jordan commented.

“Reece and I are excited about the opportunity to join a team with such a strong reputation in the marketplace. As Jordan and I went through our discovery phase, the ability to make a positive impact and accelerate growth became clear. Our goal is to continue building on the momentum and reputation the team has established over the years,” said Zepher.

