FDA issues Complete Response Letter for sutimlimab, an investigational treatment for hemolysis in adults with cold agglutinin disease
FDA issues Complete Response Letter for sutimlimab, an investigational treatment for hemolysis in adults with cold agglutinin disease
* Complete Response Letter refers to deficiencies from a pre-license inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility
PARIS – November 14, 2020 – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) for sutimlimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hemolysis in adults with cold agglutinin disease.
The CRL refers to certain deficiencies identified by the agency during a pre-license inspection of a third-party facility responsible for manufacturing. There were no clinical or safety deficiencies noted in the CRL with respect to the application. Satisfactory resolution of the observations by the third-party manufacturer is required before the BLA can be approved and Sanofi remains in close contact with the FDA and the third-party manufacturer to reach a resolution in a timely manner.
|
About Sanofi
Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.
With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.
Sanofi, Empowering Life
|
Media Relations Contact
|
Investor Relations – Contacts Paris
Investor Relations – Contacts North America
Investor Relations Main Line
|
Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements
.
Attachment