Grafsound’s ‘Mystarwallet’ Announces Credit Card Integration in its Revolutionary Messenger-Based Crypto Wallet

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2020 / Mystarwallet, the innovative wallet for trading and exchanging all types of digital assets with the advantage of a messenger system, is pleased to announce yet another new feature – the integration of a credit card payment system. All users will soon be able to buy crypto assets with their credit cards right inside Mystarwallet or sell them to other users. Currently in the testing stage, the credit card integration is expected to go live in November 2020.

The integration of credit cards will add a new dimension to Mystarwallet. Once the payment system goes live, any user can buy cryptocurrencies with their credit card inside the wallet. The credit integration will be achieved courtesy of a trusted third party.

Given that only a few crypto platforms have achieved approval by credit card companies, this is a remarkable success for Mystarwallet, and shows that it enjoys market confidence and trust. On the other hand, Mystarwallet will increase the adoption of crypto and broader use by accepting credit card payments.

“The credit card payment system is very safe, fast, and accurate. This advanced payment system has not yet been connected to many wallets, thus it is certain that Mystarwallet will have competitive advantages over other wallets related to blockchain,” said a spokesperson for Mystarwallet.

The benefits of credit card integration at a glance:

Easily buy or sell crypto: A new and convenient way to load funds

Fast and easy access to crypto assets

Increased security and contactless payments

Enjoy both the value of crypto and its further leveraging

Yet another new service will be Mystarwallet’s deposit and loan feature. Investors and crypto owns will receive a guaranteed and constant rate of return on their deposits (This is not a staking program). Also coming up is a loan program where investors can deposit funds as collateral. The loan program is intended for crypto owners who want to leverage their spare funds, and on the other hand help those who need to borrow.

Making exchange of crypto and digital assets easy, MyStarWallet allows a quick exchange with its messenger feature. The wallet aims to greatly expand the blockchain ecosystem and the token economy. Another great advantage is the ability it offers to create one’s own digital assets, such as a savings deposit service or a loan mortgage service.

In the near future, by 2025, Mystarwallet expects e-Wallets to become the second-most preferred method of payments after cards and the most preferred method among millennials. Mystarwallet is an innovative wallet, where users can chat and converse, and create global chat rooms with translation service. Trading and exchange of crypto are thus greatly enhanced, apart from other features offered by Mystarwallet.

