Greenbriar Capital Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Coquitlam, British Columbia, Nov 3, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) (“Greenbriar”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement announced on October 27, 2020. Greenbriar has issued 500,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $1.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of $750,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share in the capital of Greenbriar at a price of $1.75 per until November 2, 2022.

The common shares comprising the Units and any shares issued upon the exercise of any Warrants are subject to a hold period until March 3, 2021. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by Greenbriar for working capital purposes.

Greenbriar sponsored an ESG investor event on March 25, 2020 with Grit Capital. Beginning November 1, 2020, Grit Capital has launched a very efficient and easy to read, fun, exceedingly informative, and highly impactful Investment Newsletter (https://gritcapital.substack.com) that covers emerging trends, themes and investment ideas which is based on where big money and momentum is moving in the market, long before the general investing public studies the available information. The newsletter is written by Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA, a former $100 Million+ small cap portfolio manager who’s fund was ranked #1 for 3 of the 7 years she ran it (as ranked by Globe & Mail – GlobeFunds). We strongly recommend all of our shareholders and all interested friends and family to subscribe to the free newsletter at https://gritcapital.substack.com

About Greenbriar Capital Corp

Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Jeff Ciachurski”

Jeffrey J. Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: 949.903.5906

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company’s strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management’s expectations or estimates of future performance.

