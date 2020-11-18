Hashmap Taps Kahuna Workforce Solutions to Digitize Their Skills and Competency Management Program

With Kahuna, Hashmap can place the right worker in the right job at the right time – one hundred percent of the time

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRTech—Kahuna Workforce Solutions announces Georgia based Hashmap Inc., a preferred Snowflake SI focused on accelerating outcomes and solutions in data, cloud, IoT, and AI/ML, has selected Kahuna’s SaaS skills and competency management platform to automate the assessment and development process for their team of technologists and engineers.

Leveraging Kahuna allows Hashmap to do away with inefficient, siloed, manual processes. Empowered by digital, data-driven insights that display an employee’s and contractor’s work history, level of competence, and areas for development, managers are now able to quickly identify which workers are qualified for current and future projects.

“Kahuna enables me to get a clear perspective of my team’s skills so that we can grow our business and scale with high demand workloads,” said Srini Jamched, Hashmap Client and Alliance Partnerships. “Having this level of efficiency has allowed us to pursue large, more complex projects,” Jamched continued.

“Kahuna understands the challenges that come with a digital transformation,” said Jai Shah, Kahuna’s CEO. “The breadth and depth of capabilities in Kahuna allow it to be a fit-for-purpose, integrative solution that empowers leaders to place the right worker in the right job at the right time – one hundred percent of the time.”

About Hashmap

Hashmap’s team of innovative technologists and domain experts help accelerate the value of Data, Cloud, IIoT/IoT, and AI/ML for the community and our clients by creating smart, flexible and high-value solutions and service offerings that work across industries. No matter what your needs and desired outcomes are, our team of experts will go out of their way to customize a solution to your demands. From start to finish, we will take you through every step of the process, and all the way to a stunning result. For more information visit www.hashmapinc.com.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is transforming competency management and workforce planning. Our flagship Kahuna platform helps organizations gain an objective view of their workforce’s capabilities, measure talent supply against current and future demand, and maximize the return on training investment. Kahuna is used in a wide array of industries including oil and gas, healthcare, manufacturing, construction, and aerospace. For information visit https://bit.ly/36F5dpm.

