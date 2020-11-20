Intelligent Waves Named at Top Among 2020 Best Companies for Veterans by Monster and Military.com

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CorporateCulture—Intelligent Waves, a leading-edge trusted IT systems integrator that delivers high-impact transformational IT solutions to the Government’s most mission-critical challenges, announced it was ranked second on Monster and Military.com’s Best Companies for Veterans list. Monster’s sixth annual list was announced on November 10, 2020, and showcases organizations that demonstrate extraordinary success in veteran hiring and retention. Notably, Intelligent Waves, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), has made the Top Ten for four consecutive years and has outranked numerous very large defense contractors in the public sector.

“We are thrilled to be named at the top of Best Companies for Veterans in 2020,” says Jared Shepard, Intelligent Waves’ Chief Executive Officer. “We value the experiences and skills that veterans bring to the team, and we make it our priority to recruit, hire, train and retain veteran employees to ensure a successful transition and rewarding career out of military service.”

According to Monster and Military.com article, Intelligent Waves is committed to attracting veteran candidates, translating their military language, and helping them transition into the workforce. The company offers various professional development opportunities to veterans, including the Admin to Engineer (A2E) program. During the 18-month training, participants learn all the skills they need while obtaining the required certificates and TS/SCI security clearance. A2E participants receive all-expense-paid computer-based training, IT boot camp, lab work, mentoring, and job shadowing.

Upon completion, graduates have all the certifications necessary to work as engineers on the company’s Engineering Services (ES) Team or in the Professional Services (PS) department. Also, Intelligent Waves partners with Warriors Ethos—a 501(3)(c) non-profit founded by Intelligent Waves’ executive team in 2013—to provide veterans with the additional career assistance and professional development needed for success.

For career opportunities with Intelligent Waves, please visit https://intelligentwaves.com/home/careers-c/.

About Intelligent Waves LLC

Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The business provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, operations, and intelligence analytics. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

