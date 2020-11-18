Kidsland Joins Forces with Microsoft to Accelerate and Be a Leader in Digital Transformation

HONG KONG, Nov 18, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Kidsland International Holdings Limited (“Kidsland” or “the Group”; stock code: 2122), the largest toy retailer and distributor in China, has taken a further step in its pursuit of becoming a show-case leader of digital transformation with Microsoft’s intelligent Cloud. The Group will leverage Microsoft’s leading technology to create intelligent data analysis and application models for its Mainland business, enhance business resilience, be a leader in digital transformation, and seize new opportunities in retail in the new normal.

Despite the challenging business environment this year, Kidsland has always been keeping up with market developments and pursuing digital transformation. Earlier in the year, the Group launched the WhatsApp order placing and home delivery service in Hong Kong, which was well-received by customers in Hong Kong, followed by the LEGO certified online store to provide an Internet shopping platform carrying the most diversified and comprehensive product ranges in Asia Pacific to customers. Ultimately, Kidsland aims to transform into a data-driven, customer-centric platform and digitalized organization that connects with suppliers, business partners and end-consumers. Moving forward, Kidsland will continue to elevate its corporate resilience and leverage technology to reshape business models, accelerate the pace of digital transformation, and promote the advancement of China’s toy industry through innovation.

Applying Microsoft intelligent cloud solutions, Kidsland will build up an integrated information system that links the supply chain, sales, retail, and finance, effectively integrating all aspects of business operations for its Mainland business. With Microsoft’s cloud computing capabilities, Kidsland will be able to realize more intuitive data analysis and insights, helping frontline business personnel make more informed decisions, clarify procurement plans, and control procurement costs and processes more effectively. Furthermore, Kidsland will also be able to customize and implement a product information management process, while maintaining key business information, such as supplier and store data, online.

Mr. Lee Ching Yiu, Chairman and CEO of Kidsland, said, “The pandemic has not only impacted our business but sparked greater reflection. In responding to the challenges of the pandemic, we have sought to seize retail’s new opportunities in the new normal. As a world-leading technology company, Microsoft provides a strong and flexible cloud technology, which is able to fully meet our business needs and connect with our existing systems. In terms of security and compliance, the neutrality and compliance of its cloud means that its operation and maintenance system is able to offer strong protection of enterprise data. At the same time, we also value Microsoft’s long-term, stable investment in China, which makes us feel that Microsoft is a trustworthy partner.

In the future, as we connect online and offline, we look forward to continuing our partnership with Microsoft and extending our cooperation to more technology and business areas, so that we can leverage digitalization to promote enterprise transformation and capture major market opportunities as they open up.”

About Kidsland International Holdings Limited (stock code: 2122)

Kidsland International Holdings Limited (“Kidsland” or “the Group”) is engaged in retail, wholesale, e-commerce and brand operation of toys and infant products in China. As the largest toy retailer in China, it has near 20 years of industry experience. The Group owns the most comprehensive online and offline sales network in China. Currently, its self-operated offline retail system includes “Kidsland Toy Store”, “LEGO Certified Store”, “FAO Schwarz” flagship store and kkplus.

