Mediafly Launches Jumpstart Presentations, Elevates Sales Conversations in Remote Selling Environments

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ContentManagement—Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management and advisory services that create interactive, value-based selling experiences, announced today the launch of Jumpstart Presentations, a new offering to help brands accelerate their digital sales transformation and move beyond the traditional pitch presentation. The no-risk, cost-efficient program is Mediafly’s latest, most transformative offering since its recent acquisition of visual communication solution Presentify™, positioning the company as the only sales enablement provider in the market that combines content creation, content management technology and content usage analytics all in one platform. Jumpstart Presentations boosts companies’ digital selling transformation by providing out-of-the-box, animated, engaging presentations that accelerate the path to purchase and drive revenue – without risk and in less than three weeks.

One in three buyers admit to falling asleep during a PowerPoint presentation. As remote selling environments increasingly replace in-person meetings, keeping buyers engaged is ever more challenging. Digital transformation is no longer optional; yet, it can be perceived as expensive and complex. With Jumpstart Presentations, Mediafly helps companies accelerate digital transformation with sales enablement technology easily and without risk, offering ways to “ditch the pitch,” and exceed the confines of a linear, traditional sales deck. The program directly solves for the connection gap between sellers and buyers in today’s newly defined remote sales environment, enabling sales reps to deliver a different, more interactive and inspiring sales experience to their prospects.

“From the beginning, we’ve been committed to putting content at the center of everything we do so that our customers can engage their buyers better than the competition – which is more valuable today than ever,” said Carson Conant, CEO, Mediafly. “Jumpstart Presentations executes on this vision, following the acquisition of Presentify; companies can easily access our new content creation capabilities paired with our proven sales enablement technology for enterprise-level content management and analytics.”

“The data is clear – more than 80% of the sales cycle is happening in remote settings and will likely stay there for the long haul,” said Tom Pisello, Chief Evangelist, Mediafly. “Meeting the remote selling challenge means supporting sellers with the tools and counsel they need to fuel collaborative conversations and tell dynamic, interactive stories about buyers’ business problems. The goal isn’t just to keep buyers awake; it’s to bring them a more interactive, engaging, differentiated experience that drives results.”

Marrying Mediafly’s leading sales enablement technology and AI-powered analytics with Presentify™ visual storytelling capabilities allows Mediafly to transform ordinary, static content into highly visual and interactive sales and marketing stories that inspires buyers to ‘yes.’ Customers that sign-up for the new Mediafly Jumpstart Presentations program have the ability to create and distribute interactive sales presentations from native out of the box templates (and the ability to customize further).

Key benefits include:

– 3-week, rapid development for sales and marketing teams

– No-risk investment, with ability to cancel at any time

– Out of the box interactive presentation templates and customization options to update your existing presentations

– Content management and distribution of the presentations and related content via Mediafly’s sales enablement and content management technology along with share links

– Ability to track exactly what sellers present in on-line meetings, how it was shared afterward, and how it was consumed to improve future content strategy and investments

Following the acquisition of Presentify, Jumpstart Presentations is now available. For more information, visit mediafly.com.

About Mediafly



Mediafly is a provider of sales enablement solutions and advisory services that create dynamic, interactive, value-based selling experiences. By using Mediafly’s technology and advisory services, marketing and sales teams at companies including PepsiCo, Disney, GE Healthcare, Colgate-Palmolive and Charles Schwab, are able to deliver custom, dynamic sales presentations quickly and efficiently, engaging customers with insights that are relevant to them. Mediafly’s Evolved Selling™ solution enables sellers to be more flexible, insightful and interactive in their sales interactions, resulting in increased sales and stronger customer relationships. Mediafly has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for seven years consecutively and Crain’s Chicago Best Places to Work for three years consecutively. Visit Mediafly.com or follow @Mediafly for more information.

