MTI Expands and Diversifies Leadership Team to Support Company’s Growth in Retail, Healthcare, and Hospitality

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MTI (Mobile Technologies, Inc.), the premier interactive experience technology and services company, today announced the hiring of Craig Parietti as Chief Financial Officer and Tony Woods as Vice President of Human Resources, as well as the promotions of Vicki VanValin and Parbin Chand.

Craig Parietti, Chief Financial Officer, is a technology industry veteran based in the Pacific Northwest, and is focused on building predictable business processes to help ensure rapid growth. Mr. Parietti has deep experience in MTI’s key markets, including consumer electronics retailing, mobile operators, and healthcare. He recently partnered with Xbox, Razer, Bungie, and a health technology startup to create data-driven, go-to-market strategies. Previously, he served as Vice President of Finance for HTC America, driving revenue to $7 billion U.S. in four years.

Tony Woods was named Vice President, Human Resources, where he is focused on building a world class HR team designed to recruit and retain employees, as well as create a sustainable infrastructure to support MTI’s global growth. Originally from Britain, Woods possesses an international perspective that is instrumental in supporting the company’s inclusive vision and global operations.

Vicki VanValin, who joined MTI in 2012, was promoted to Vice President, Global Sales. Ms. VanValin leads the MTI sales team, who serves many of the largest and most successful brands in the world, including hardware OEMs such as Apple, Samsung, and Sony, as well as large retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Before joining MTI, Vicki held leadership positions in sales and strategic partnerships, as well as serving as a board member and investor in various privately-held companies.

Parbin Chand was promoted to Vice President, Production and Supply Chain, and leads MTI’s global planning, procurement, manufacturing, and shipping teams. He focuses on operational efficiencies and supply chain strategies to support the company’s internal and external partners. Before joining MTI, Chand spent 12 years at Tyco Electronics in different leadership roles, and eight years with Tyco Toys.

“MTI has committed to building a world class leadership team to serve customers, helping them adapt to the new normal in business brought about by COVID-19. Craig, Tony, Vicki, and Parbin bring together the experience, passion, and determination needed to drive MTI’s growth,” said Mary Jesse, CEO, MTI. “We are also focused on making MTI a great place to work. Craig, Vicki, Parbin, and Tony each bring the best of what we hope for in our culture and leadership team: humility, transparency, compassion, and inclusivity. This benefits not only our employees, but also our customers and shareholders.”

About MTI

MTI partners with enterprises to develop, build, and support high quality in-person interactive experiences in industries like retail, hospitality, and healthcare. We are the only global company to offer a full suite of hardware, IoT software, and services to help our customers deliver on their brand promise to help ensure customer success. Our innovative hardware design and production capabilities, along with our unmatched global logistics team, ensure a consistent brand experience for our customers. Our Connect® IoT software provides concise, timely insights, and remote visibility to give clients the control they need to reduce downtime and increase sales. Our unrivaled global services organization offers 24/7/365 field support in over 90 countries, and resolves 98% of problems on the first visit.

Headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, with offices in Dublin, Hong Kong, and London, we bring over 40 years of experience serving the largest and most highly regarded brands in the world.

