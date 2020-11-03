NetCents Technology to Add Credit Card Payments as a Method to Purchase Cryptocurrency

Visa, MasterCard and American Express part of new path to Crypto

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 3, 2020) – NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) (“NetCents” or the “Company“), a cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to announce that it is adding the ability for NetCents users to purchase cryptocurrency via credit card on the NC Exchange.

There are a limited number of platforms that are approved by the card companies for purchasing Crypto, that NetCents is now approved, is a testament to the safety that is inherent in the NetCents platform.

Benefits include:

A new way for users to be able to load funds into their NetCents wallet, making it easier for users to purchase cryptocurrency.

Will provide NetCents users with fast and easy access to cryptocurrency, in the most secure way possible.

Contactless payments are facilitated through this process.

Users can now load their NetCents account and enjoy the potential upside of their crypto that they purchase while still having access to the value as a payment method.

The cryptocurrency industry is still in its early stages and most of the world’s money is still in traditional currency (also called fiat), which is the reason why fiat gateways are important for the growth of the ecosystem. By accepting credit card payments for crypto, NetCents is supporting broader use and accessibility of cryptocurrency worldwide.

NetCents has added this feature to its platform partially due to requests from multiple merchants that have difficulty accepting credit cards at their business. This solution will allow businesses that don’t accept credit cards, a viable contactless, digital transaction. It is expected that these merchants can drive all of their customers to sign up for a NetCents wallet to complete their purchases.

Deutsche Bank in its research piece on Payments states: “Digital wallets can allow businesses to better know, interact with, and personalize products for their customers. Personalization enables companies to stand out in the field and gain market share. This is particularly the case with millennials who surveys show see smaller, custom brands as offering better quality products. Looking forward to 2025, we expect e-Wallets to be the second- most preferred method of payments after cards and the most preferred method among millennials.”1

NetCents management believes that this addition to its capabilities – helps keep it at the forefront of the digital payments space. It looks forward to reporting additional developments soon.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: [email protected].

To keep up on the latest – make sure to join the telegram channel http://t.me/NetCents

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

“Clayton Moore”

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 – 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

1 https://www.dbresearch.com/PROD/RPS_EN-PROD/PROD0000000000504508/The_Future_of_Payments_-_Part_II__Moving_to_Digita.pdf?undefined&realload=gijfXNbkHERrGcKSFkjTQ5auhHXVfBqjxvzPp3Br2pf4fmdCt9w6~dIC4ET0KIqSXbQ2JsexUVFHVwRTVIpxUA==

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67338