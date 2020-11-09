NTT DATA Germany and NICE Forge Strategic Partnership to Improve Customer Experiences and Drive Cloud Transformations with CXone

Alliance places NTT DATA as a preferred vendor in the D-A-CH area to offer the full NICE portfolio, including cloud, analytics and automation

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced a strategic partnership with NTT DATA Germany a leading Business-and IT-solution provider. The aim of the partnership is to jointly provide a broad portfolio of customer experience solutions to clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, based on the combined strengths of both partners. As a strategic partner in the EMEA region, NTT DATA will sell and support the entire NICE solution suite, including CXone, NICE Nexidia Analytics and NICE Robotic Automation.

Klaus-Dieter Schulze, Senior Vice President Advisory Services at NTT DATA, said, “NICE’s solutions portfolio strongly aligns with our vision of cutting-edge innovation in the fields of Customer Experience and Automation. We believe it drives real value to organizations and makes a difference in the lives of their customers. We are very pleased to have established this partnership with NICE.”

John O’Hara, President, NICE EMEA, said, “This pandemic has proven the importance of solutions that drive agility in adapting to dynamic environments, ensuring continuity as well as exceptional customer and employee experiences. We are delighted to extend the power of our solutions in the DACH market by collaborating with NTT DATA and believe it will open up the full potential of excellent customer experience solutions to companies in the region. I am confident that together we will enable organizations of all sizes and across sectors to transform their business through our powerful cloud, analytics and robotics solutions.”

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50countries. Visit us at de.nttdata.com.

