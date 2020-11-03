Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its 2020 third quarter results, with a net loss of $587 million ($1.03 diluted loss per share), which includes a non-cash impairment of $823 million, primarily related to our Phosphate operations. Third-quarter adjusted net earnings were $0.23 per share (adjusted EBITDA was $670 million), excluding the impairment. Adjusted net earnings includes a net tax benefit of $48 million ($0.08 per diluted share) related primarily to recoveries of prior year taxes due to US legislative changes. Adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA (consolidated), together with the related guidance and potash cash cost of product manufactured are non-IFRS financial measures. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section for further information.

“ Nutrien delivered another quarter of solid operating results with strong fertilizer sales volumes and exceptional growth of orders through our digital agriculture platform, surpassing $1 billion of sales. Market conditions are improving around the world with higher crop and fertilizer prices, lower expected inventories and strong demand for crop inputs as we finish the year and enter 2021,” commented Chuck Magro, Nutrien’s President and CEO.

Highlights:

In the third quarter of 2020, we recognized a non-cash impairment of $823 million associated primarily with our Phosphate assets related to a less favorable long-term outlook for phosphate prices and expected global supply imbalance.

Retail delivered 13 percent higher adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of 2020, over the same period in 2019 as a result of double-digit growth in sales and gross margin. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 was 15 percent lower due to elevated applications in the same period last year caused by the timing of the growing season, and was further impacted by lower insecticide and fungicide applications this quarter as a result of lower than expected US acreage and dry conditions. Total sales through our leading digital retail platform exceeded $1.0 billion in the first nine months of 2020, more than double our annual goal of $500 million. Digital sales in the first nine months of 2020 accounted for 43 percent of North American sales of products that were available for purchase online.

Potash sales volumes in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 were higher compared to the same periods in 2019, and Nutrien is fully committed on offshore potash sales volumes and well subscribed domestically for the remainder of the year. Potash adjusted EBITDA was down 19 percent and 33 percent in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 respectively, compared to the same periods last year as strong sales volumes and lower cost of goods sold per tonne were more than offset by lower net realized selling prices. Potash cash cost of product manufactured was $53 per tonne in the third quarter, the second lowest on record and $9 per tonne lower than in the third quarter of 2019.

Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA was 21 percent lower in the third quarter and 17 percent lower in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same periods last year due to lower net realized selling prices and lower industrial sales volumes. We delivered higher sales volumes, lower cost of goods sold and higher ammonia utilization rates (93 percent versus 90 percent) in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period last year. In the third quarter, we also made the decision to indefinitely close the smallest of our four ammonia plants in Trinidad. The closure is expected to enhance the competitiveness at that site, and we are now running three plants at normal production levels.

Nutrien’s full-year 2020 adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA guidance range is narrowed to $1.60 to $1.85 per share and $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion, respectively due to increased visibility in each of our business units to the end of the year.

Management’s Discussion and Analysis

The following management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) is the responsibility of management and is dated as of November 2, 2020. The Board of Directors (“Board”) of Nutrien carries out its responsibility for review of this disclosure principally through its audit committee, comprised exclusively of independent directors. The audit committee reviews and, prior to its publication approves this disclosure pursuant to the authority delegated to it by the Board. The term “Nutrien” refers to Nutrien Ltd. and the terms “we”, “us”, “our”, “Nutrien” and “the Company” refer to Nutrien and, as applicable, Nutrien and its direct and indirect subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. Additional information relating to Nutrien (which, except as otherwise noted, is not incorporated by reference herein), including our 2019 Annual Report dated February 19, 2020, which includes our annual audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A and our Annual Information Form, each for the year ended December 31, 2019, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. No update is provided to the disclosure in our annual MD&A except for material information since the date of our annual MD&A. The Company is a foreign private issuer under the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

This MD&A is based on the Company’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (“interim financial statements”) based on International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS”) and prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 “Interim Financial Reporting” unless otherwise noted. This MD&A contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and forward-looking statements which are described in the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the “Forward-Looking Statements” sections, respectively.

Market Outlook

Agriculture and Retail

Key crop prices have increased, driven by significant improvements in supply and demand fundamentals. Higher crop prices have boosted North American grower sentiment.

The North American harvest progressed at a pace well ahead of the past two years when timing was impacted by late maturing crops and weather delays. This is expected to provide a wider window for growers to plan and apply fall fertilizer compared to the past few fall seasons.

Strong Brazilian crop prices and margins provided an incentive to boost summer soybean and Safrinha corn planting. We expect the planted area of these crops to increase by approximately 4 percent and 6 percent respectively. Planting has started slower than normal as a result of dry weather, but we expect a long planting window and high crop prices will motivate farmers to plant.

Crop Nutrient Markets

Global potash demand has been strong in 2020 and we continue to expect global potash shipments and consumption to increase by approximately 2 million tonnes from 2019 levels. As a result, we maintain our 2020 shipment forecast between 65 and 67 million tonnes.

The prospect of a robust fall application season in North America has supported strong retail-level demand. We expect that potash delivered in North America in the fall of 2020 will largely be applied to ground and that channel inventories will be lower at the end of 2020 compared to recent years. We also expect that strong fall applications in China, driven by historically high crop prices in combination with seasonal increases in compound NPK production, will support strong potash consumption in the remainder of 2020. Meanwhile, demand in India will continue to be supported by the favorable growing conditions and increased minimum support prices for crops.

Global urea prices have been relatively stable as Indian import tenders have pulled significant volumes out of the trade market. The pace of Chinese urea exports has recently increased, along with Indian demand, but remains down around 10 percent in the first nine months of the year. North American urea prices are currently discounted relative to the rest of the world, which is seasonally normal, but offshore imports are down more than 25 percent from July to September and prices need to increase significantly to reach import parity. Global ammonia prices have increased driven by improved industrial demand, higher global gas prices and production curtailments in East Asia and Trinidad.

Global phosphate prices have trended higher due to strong demand in India and Brazil and trade flow changes related to countervailing duty investigations in the US. We continue to believe the phosphate market is fundamentally oversupplied which could limit a long-term price recovery.

Financial Outlook and Guidance

Based on market factors detailed above, we are narrowing our 2020 adjusted net earnings guidance to $1.60 to $1.85 per share (from $1.50 to $1.90 per share previously) and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $3.5 to $3.7 billion (from $3.5 to $3.8 billion previously). In the third quarter of 2020, we revised the measure with which we evaluate our segments from EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA. This has not had an impact on our segment guidance numbers below.

All guidance numbers, including those noted above are outlined in the tables below. Refer to page 46 of Nutrien’s 2019 Annual Report for related sensitivities.

2020 Guidance Ranges 1 Low High Adjusted net earnings per share 2 $ 1.60 $ 1.85 Adjusted EBITDA (billions) 2 $ 3.5 $ 3.7 Adjusted Retail EBITDA (billions) $ 1.37 $ 1.42 Adjusted Potash EBITDA (billions) $ 1.1 $ 1.2 Adjusted Nitrogen EBITDA (billions) $ 1.05 $ 1.10 Adjusted Phosphate EBITDA (millions) $ 200 $ 250 Potash sales tonnes (millions) 3 12.2 12.5 Nitrogen sales tonnes (millions) 3 10.9 11.1 Depreciation and amortization (billions) $ 1.85 $ 1.95 Effective tax rate 11 % 13 % Sustaining capital expenditures (billions) $ 0.9 $ 1.0 1 See the “Forward-Looking Statements” section. 2 See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section. 3 Manufactured products only. Nitrogen excludes ESN® and Rainbow products.

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Sales 4,205 4,169 1 16,807 16,581 1 Freight, transportation and distribution 204 210 (3) 653 596 10 Cost of goods sold 3,004 2,819 7 12,129 11,558 5 Gross margin 997 1,140 (13) 4,025 4,427 (9) Expenses 1,719 812 112 3,526 2,628 34 Net (loss) earnings (587) 141 n/m 143 1,040 (86) Adjusted EBITDA 1 670 787 (15) 2,899 3,361 (14) Free cash flow (“FCF”) 1 280 329 (15) 1,634 2,019 (19) FCF including changes in non-cash operating working capital 1 (888) 333 n/m 34 579 (94) 1 See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.

Our third-quarter and first-nine months net (loss) earnings for 2020 were negatively impacted primarily by a non-cash impairment of assets related primarily to our Phosphate operations. Adjusted EBITDA decreased in the same periods due to significantly lower crop nutrient prices that more than offset strong Retail earnings growth and greater operational efficiencies. The COVID-19 pandemic had limited impact on our business during the periods.

Segment Results

Our discussion of segment results set out on the following pages is a comparison of the results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 to the results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, unless otherwise noted. In the third quarter of 2020, we revised the measure with which we evaluate our segments from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA provides a better indication of the segments performance as it excludes the impact of impairments and other costs that are centrally managed by our corporate function. We have presented adjusted EBITDA for the comparative periods.

Retail

Three Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Gross Margin Gross Margin (%) as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 Sales Crop nutrients 780 769 1 179 175 2 23 23 Crop protection products 1,328 1,318 1 256 303 (16) 19 23 Seed 103 60 72 27 17 59 26 28 Merchandise 234 135 73 37 22 68 16 16 Services and other 275 217 27 162 138 17 59 64 2,720 2,499 9 661 655 1 24 26 Cost of goods sold 2,059 1,844 12 Gross margin 661 655 1 Expenses 1 669 617 8 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and taxes (“EBIT”) (8) 38 n/m Depreciation and amortization 170 152 12 EBITDA / Adjusted EBITDA 162 190 (15) 1 Includes selling expenses of $669 million (2019 – $601 million).

Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Gross Margin Gross Margin (%) as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 Sales Crop nutrients 4,092 4,082 – 894 846 6 22 21 Crop protection products 4,774 4,348 10 960 892 8 20 21 Seed 1,638 1,613 2 305 276 11 19 17 Merchandise 703 387 82 116 65 78 17 17 Services and other 911 620 47 527 425 24 58 69 12,118 11,050 10 2,802 2,504 12 23 23 Cost of goods sold 9,316 8,546 9 Gross margin 2,802 2,504 12 Expenses 1 2,157 1,937 11 EBIT 645 567 14 Depreciation and amortization 488 433 13 EBITDA / Adjusted EBITDA 1,133 1,000 13 1 Includes selling expenses of $2,068 million (2019 – $1,816 million).

Adjusted EBITDA was lower in the third quarter of 2020 due primarily to the sales mix and use of crop protection products compared to the delayed season last year which pushed sales into the third quarter in North America. US applications this year were also negatively impacted by lower than expected planted acreage and weather-related events. Adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of 2020 increased significantly from the same period in 2019 due to strong growth in revenue and gross margins across most product lines. The increase was primarily due to organic growth, aided by more normal weather conditions in the US, as well as from the benefit of acquisitions made over the past year.



Total selling expenses increased in the periods due primarily to acquisitions, including the acquisition of Ruralco Holdings Limited (“Ruralco”). Selling expenses as a percentage of sales were also impacted by lower crop nutrient and seed prices in 2020, which resulted in lower associated sales. Total US selling expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, were down this quarter relative to the third quarter of last year.

was lower in the third quarter of 2020 due primarily to the sales mix and use of crop protection products compared to the delayed season last year which pushed sales into the third quarter in North America. US applications this year were also negatively impacted by lower than expected planted acreage and weather-related events. Adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of 2020 increased significantly from the same period in 2019 due to strong growth in revenue and gross margins across most product lines. The increase was primarily due to organic growth, aided by more normal weather conditions in the US, as well as from the benefit of acquisitions made over the past year. Total selling expenses increased in the periods due primarily to acquisitions, including the acquisition of Ruralco Holdings Limited (“Ruralco”). Selling expenses as a percentage of sales were also impacted by lower crop nutrient and seed prices in 2020, which resulted in lower associated sales. Total US selling expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, were down this quarter relative to the third quarter of last year. Crop nutrients sales were higher in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2020, compared to the same periods in 2019 as higher sales volumes more than offset the impact of lower selling prices. Third quarter sales volumes were 10 percent higher than last year, due to strong applications in Australia which offset lower sales volumes in the US. For the first nine months of 2020, total sales volumes were up 12 percent, with increases across all geographies. Gross margin percentage was stable in the third quarter but higher in the nine-month period due to a larger proportion of higher-margin proprietary product sales.

sales were higher in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2020, compared to the same periods in 2019 as higher sales volumes more than offset the impact of lower selling prices. Third quarter sales volumes were 10 percent higher than last year, due to strong applications in Australia which offset lower sales volumes in the US. For the first nine months of 2020, total sales volumes were up 12 percent, with increases across all geographies. Gross margin percentage was stable in the third quarter but higher in the nine-month period due to a larger proportion of higher-margin proprietary product sales. Crop protection products sales in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 were higher compared to the same periods in 2019, due to acquisitions and continued market share growth. Gross margin percentage decreased in the periods due to the impact of recent acquisitions, including that of Ruralco, which impacted the mix of product sold. There was also a slight reduction in use of higher margin discretionary products such as fungicides and insecticides in the US market due to a combination of weather and market factors.

sales in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 were higher compared to the same periods in 2019, due to acquisitions and continued market share growth. Gross margin percentage decreased in the periods due to the impact of recent acquisitions, including that of Ruralco, which impacted the mix of product sold. There was also a slight reduction in use of higher margin discretionary products such as fungicides and insecticides in the US market due to a combination of weather and market factors. Seed sales in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 increased from the same period last year due to strong growth in all key markets, including contributions from the Tec Agro Group acquisition in Brazil and Ruralco in Australia. Gross margin percentage decreased in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to the Ruralco acquisition, while US seed margins in the third quarter strengthened year over year. Gross margin percentage increased in the first nine months of 2020 due to higher margins achieved on soybean and corn sales and fewer replanting discounts compared to the same periods in 2019.

sales in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 increased from the same period last year due to strong growth in all key markets, including contributions from the Tec Agro Group acquisition in Brazil and Ruralco in Australia. Gross margin percentage decreased in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to the Ruralco acquisition, while US seed margins in the third quarter strengthened year over year. Gross margin percentage increased in the first nine months of 2020 due to higher margins achieved on soybean and corn sales and fewer replanting discounts compared to the same periods in 2019. Merchandise sales increased in third quarter and first nine months of 2020 due to benefits from the acquisition of the Ruralco business in Australia. Gross margin percentage was stable in the periods.

sales increased in third quarter and first nine months of 2020 due to benefits from the acquisition of the Ruralco business in Australia. Gross margin percentage was stable in the periods. Services and other sales were higher in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 due to increased contributions from our Australian business. Sales and gross profit in the US declined in the third quarter but margins were slightly stronger. Gross margin percentage decreased in the periods due to product mix changes resulting primarily from the acquisition of Ruralco.

Potash

Three Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Manufactured product Net sales North America 252 330 (24) 1,426 1,438 (1) 176 229 (23) Offshore 339 379 (11) 2,252 1,823 24 151 208 (27) 591 709 (17) 3,678 3,261 13 161 218 (26) Cost of goods sold 303 303 – 83 94 (12) Gross margin – manufactured 288 406 (29) 78 124 (37) Gross margin – other 1 – – – Depreciation and amortization 34 34 – Gross margin – total 288 406 (29) Gross margin excluding depreciation Expenses 2 84 86 (2) and amortization – manufactured 3 112 158 (29) EBIT 204 320 (36) Potash cash cost of product Depreciation and amortization 124 110 13 manufactured 3 53 62 (15) EBITDA 328 430 (24) Impairment of assets 22 – n/m Adjusted EBITDA 350 430 (19) 1 Includes other potash and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $Nil (2019 – $Nil) less cost of goods sold of $Nil (2019 – $Nil). 2 Includes provincial mining and other taxes of $58 million (2019 – $83 million). 3 See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.

Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Manufactured product Net sales North America 709 832 (15) 3,774 3,389 11 188 245 (23) Offshore 987 1,421 (31) 6,396 6,247 2 154 228 (32) 1,696 2,253 (25) 10,170 9,636 6 167 234 (29) Cost of goods sold 878 892 (2) 87 93 (6) Gross margin – manufactured 818 1,361 (40) 80 141 (43) Gross margin – other 1 – 1 (100) Depreciation and amortization 32 34 (6) Gross margin – total 818 1,362 (40) Gross margin excluding depreciation Expenses 2 199 242 (18) and amortization – manufactured 112 175 (36) EBIT 619 1,120 (45) Potash cash cost of product Depreciation and amortization 329 324 2 manufactured 55 60 (8) EBITDA 948 1,444 (34) Impairment of assets 22 – n/m Adjusted EBITDA 970 1,444 (33) 1 Includes other potash and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $Nil million (2019 – $1 million) less cost of goods sold of $Nil (2019 – $Nil). 2 Includes provincial mining and other taxes of $161 million (2019 – $237 million).

Adjusted EBITDA decreased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 due to lower global potash prices. This was partially offset by higher sales volumes and lower cost of goods sold per tonne.

decreased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 due to lower global potash prices. This was partially offset by higher sales volumes and lower cost of goods sold per tonne. Sales volumes in the third quarter of 2020 were the second highest of any quarter on record while sales volumes in the first nine months of 2020 were the highest on record. Higher sales volumes relative to the same periods last year were supported by strong offshore demand, higher US planted acreage and improved crop fundamentals.

in the third quarter of 2020 were the second highest of any quarter on record while sales volumes in the first nine months of 2020 were the highest on record. Higher sales volumes relative to the same periods last year were supported by strong offshore demand, higher US planted acreage and improved crop fundamentals. Net realized selling price decreased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, due to pressure in global benchmark prices.

decreased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, due to pressure in global benchmark prices. Cost of goods sold per tonne decreased in both periods due to production efficiency gains and the deferral of maintenance projects related to COVID-19 precautions. These factors also lowered the potash cash cost of product manufactured in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2020.

Canpotex Sales by Market

(percentage of sales volumes, except as Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Latin America 36 44 (18) 33 31 6 Other Asian markets 1 20 21 (5) 25 27 (7) China 23 16 44 22 23 (4) India 14 12 17 13 11 18 Other markets 7 7 – 7 8 (13) 100 100 100 100 1 All Asian markets except China and India.

Nitrogen

Three Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Ammonia 105 144 (27) 546 715 (24) 193 203 (5) Urea 193 221 (13) 766 726 6 251 304 (17) Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 143 168 (15) 1,091 1,081 1 131 155 (15) 441 533 (17) 2,403 2,522 (5) 184 211 (13) Cost of goods sold 392 416 (6) 164 165 (1) Gross margin – manufactured 49 117 (58) 20 46 (57) Gross margin – other 1 9 16 (44) Depreciation and amortization 55 50 10 Gross margin – total 58 133 (56) Gross margin excluding depreciation Expenses 21 13 62 and amortization – manufactured 75 96 (22) EBIT 37 120 (69) Ammonia controllable cash cost of Depreciation and amortization 131 127 3 product manufactured 2 47 45 4 EBITDA 168 247 (32) Impairment of assets 27 – n/m Adjusted EBITDA 195 247 (21) 1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN® and Rainbow) and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $99 million (2019 – $69 million) less cost of goods sold of $90 million (2019 – $53 million). 2 See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.

Nine Months Ended September 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Ammonia 464 602 (23) 2,048 2,400 (15) 227 251 (10) Urea 703 739 (5) 2,622 2,342 12 268 315 (15) Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 500 540 (7) 3,451 3,166 9 145 170 (15) 1,667 1,881 (11) 8,121 7,908 3 205 238 (14) Cost of goods sold 1,344 1,345 – 165 170 (3) Gross margin – manufactured 323 536 (40) 40 68 (41) Gross margin – other 1 40 57 (30) Depreciation and amortization 56 50 12 Gross margin – total 363 593 (39) Gross margin excluding depreciation Expenses 29 7 314 and amortization – manufactured 96 118 (19) EBIT 334 586 (43) Ammonia controllable cash cost of Depreciation and amortization 453 394 15 product manufactured 44 44 – EBITDA 787 980 (20) Impairment of assets 27 – n/m Adjusted EBITDA 814 980 (17) 1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN® and Rainbow) and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $404 million (2019 – $364 million) less cost of goods sold of $364 million (2019 – $307 million).

