Promptlink Technology Chosen by Indonesia’s Cable TV and Fixed Broadband Internet Provider, Link Net’s First Media, for Expanded HFC Network Diagnostics

Oceanside, California, Nov 20, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Promptlink Communications, Inc., a leading provider of software applications for broadband network management and customer premise equipment testing, today announced that it has been chosen by First Media, one of the leading cable TV and fixed broadband internet providers in Indonesia, operated by PT Link Net Tbk (LINK), to provide Proactive Network Maintenance (PNM) and Network Noise Localization solutions to help First Media optimize customer’s broadband experiences.

Promptlink’s network monitoring and diagnostics suite will assist First Media to direct network technicians to specific network components affected by network noise and other issues that impact First Media’s customers. Utilizing patent-pending algorithms to analyze data, Network NoiseHawk accurately pinpoints network noise and geographically displays it for First Media, allowing for quick correction of noise issues. The addition of Proactive Network Maintenance tools and Network NoiseHawk to Promptlink’s Cable Plant Monitoring (CPM) reinforces First Media’s commitment to provide its customers with the highest-quality broadband services.

“Promptlink, together with our local partner in Indonesia, PT Multipolar Technology Tbk, is committed to help Link Net’s First Media in their mission to deliver the highest performance, most dependable network possible,” said Dr. Foad Towfiq, President and CEO of Promptlink Communications. “By choosing Promptlink’s advanced network diagnostic tools, First Media is demonstrating their pledge to find and correct network impairments as they occur.”

“Continuous network improvement and technological advancement are part of our commitment to our customers. In selecting Promptlink’s NoiseHawk and PNM tools, First Media is investing in the network to guarantee a better experience,” according to Edward Sanusi, Chief of Technology & Product Officer PT Link Net Tbk. “During this situation where everybody works and learns from home, it is crucial to have the technology that will provide significant insights from our network performance and health status. With this technology, we can proactively monitor our network and, if there is a problem, we can rectify it faster.”

About Promptlink Communications

Promptlink Communications has been providing software and system integration solutions to the broadband industry since 1994. Promptlink Communications is an innovative company with a focus on the development and deployment of tools for broadband network service providers. Promptlink customers have included all major Cable Operators in the Americas, and around the world.

Promptlink Communications is a privately held company headquartered in Oceanside, California. Promptlink offices can be found in North America, Latin America and Europe. Learn more at www.promptlink.com.

About Link Net – First Media

PT Link Net Tbk (“Link Net”), established in 2000, is the leading cable service provider in Indonesia, providing superior-quality pay television services, high-speed broadband internet, and data communications under “First Media” brand for retail customers and “First Media Business” brand for corporate customers.

Link Net owns and operates a network of Hybrid Fiber Coaxial cable (“HFC”) and Fiber-to-the Home (“FTTH”) that provides high-speed internet access services. Link Net also operates a subscription television channel in collaboration with PT First Media Television (“FMTV”), its subsidiary. Learn more at www.linknet.co.id, www.firstmedia.com or https://business.firstmedia.com/.

About PT Multipolar Technology Tbk

PT Multipolar Technology Tbk (MLPT) is Promptlink’s exclusive reseller in Indonesia. PT Multipolar Technology Tbk is a reliable partner in the design and development of innovative digital technology. Our areas of expertise cover Hybrid Infrastructure Platforms & Services, Hybrid Integration Platform & Services, Business Solution Platform & Services, Security, Big Data & Analytics, Consulting Services Capability, Digital Customer Experience Platform Services, and other services through our subsidiaries – Total IT Managed Services through PT Visionet Data Internasional (VisioNet) and Data Center Operations & Management Services through PT Graha Teknologi Nusantara (GTN). Learn more at www.multipolar.com.

