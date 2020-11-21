Samsung Watch Black Friday Deals 2020: Top Early Galaxy Watch Active, Active2, Watch 3 & Gear S3 Sales Tracked by The Consumer Post

Here’s our list of the best early Samsung Watch deals for Black Friday 2020, including offers on Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Active2, and Gear S3 devices

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Samsung Watch 2 deals have arrived. Compare the top offers on 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch Active2, and Mystic Bronze Galaxy Watch 3. View the latest deals listed below.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals:

Launched in 2018, the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch line has since then expanded to include other remarkable models such as the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Each model allows users to access their cellphone’s applications, including text messages and phone calls through Bluetooth. There are also some differences in features. For instance, the Gear S3 Frontier holds up to 4GB of storage and has WI-FI capabilities. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch Active2 is offered with LTE and an accompanying wireless charging pad. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium has the most advanced health monitoring and boasts of military-grade durability.

